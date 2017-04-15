Upstart Maple Leafs out to level series vs. Capitals (Apr 15, 2017)

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs proved they belong in the Stanley Cup playoffs with their strong performance against the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Thursday night.

The problem is they don’t have anything tangible to show for it and enter Saturday night’s Game 2 looking to rebound after a 3-2 overtime loss.

In a series in which they will have to win at least once on the road, the Maple Leafs had an excellent chance in the opener. They jumped out to 2-0 lead against a Washington team that hardly resembled a Presidents’ Trophy-winning club for the first half of the game.

“I think what they found out (Thursday) is you can skate with them, you can be physical with them, their (defense will) give the puck back to you when you’re physical, just like they’re physical with us,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “We understand what the game’s like, and what it feels like and now it’s important we leave here 1-1.”

Despite having nine players making their playoff debut, Toronto got early goals by rookie Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner. Washington caught a break to score its opening goal in the first period, when a broken stick on Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot attempt ultimately resulted in the first of Justin Williams’ two goals.

“Perhaps a little tentative with the puck early. Playoff jitters a little bit to start,” Williams said of his team. “But once the game gets going, your adrenaline takes over and you start to make plays, and we started to make more plays and we started to move the puck and we started to impose our will a little bit.”

Washington has won Game 2 in six of its last eight playoff series.

“To me, it’s a really good wake-up call for us,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of Game 1. “You get in the playoffs, and there are no easy games. The Leafs were well prepared, they’re a good hockey team, their kids are exceptional talents, and they can play. And you’ve got to play them hard.”

Babcock hopes his team will get more pucks on net in Game 2. The Maple Leafs were outshot 19-9 in the third period and overtime, and 44-37 overall. Several acrobatic saves by Frederik Andersen kept Toronto’s hopes alive before the goaltender was beaten by Tom Wilson 5:15 into overtime.

“We showed we can play with these guys,” Andersen said. “It was a big game for us but obviously we don’t get a win for that, so we got to come back and play the same way and better.”

Braden Holtby stopped 35 shots and improved to 21-11 in the playoffs when he allows two or fewer goals. He’s 4-2 in Game 2s in his career, with a 1.40 goals-against average.

Williams has earned nine points (five goals, four assists) in 13 playoff games with Washington, and has earned a point in five straight playoff contests.

Toronto will again be without defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (upper body injury) for Game 2.

Including playoffs and the regular season, the Capitals have won eight of their last nine games against the Maple Leafs. They have won eight consecutive games versus Toronto at Verizon Center, but Game 1 was a confidence builder for the young Leafs.

“They’re a heck of a team, but I also think we’re no slouch either so we’re not going away,” Gardiner said.