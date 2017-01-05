Ty Rattie Claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes off Waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed right winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

In thirty NHL games, Carolina Hurricanes’ newest player Rattie has notched four goals and four assists. He signed a to a one way contract through the 2016-2017 season. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the year. The Blues drafted Rattie in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft. Since then, he has bounced around between St. Louis and their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Rattie proved that he is a scorer at the AHL level. In three seasons with the

Wolves, he tallied 69 goals and 67 assists. The Hurricanes are hoping his scoring touch will translate to the NHL. This is a safe move by the Hurricanes. Ron Francis has grown fond of this kind of “low risk, high reward” move and it will be interesting to see how Carolina’s newest reclamation project will shake out.

Rattie will wear number eight for the Canes. Coincidentally, his first game as a Hurricane will be tonight against his former team. Rattie met the Canes in St. Louis for the morning skate. It already looks like Rattie is being given more of a chance in Raleigh than he ever had with the Blues. Per Michael Smith, he is skating on the first line today with Skinner and Rask.

In a corresponding move, the Hurricanes have placed Eddie Lack on Injured Reserve for the second time this season.

