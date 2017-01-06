Troy Terry is the shootout hero again as the US wins World Junior gold (Video)

Troy Terry scored the lone goal in a shootout as the United States beat Canada 5-4 for World Junior gold in Montreal. He went 4-for-4 in the shootout over the last two games.

For the second straight game, Troy Terry was the shootout hero for the Americans at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

On Wednesday, he went 3-for-3 against the Russians to get the US to the gold medal game. On Thursday, it only took one shot for Terry to win the gold medal. In fact, it was the only goal of the entire five-round contest.

Canadian netminder Connor Hart looked locked in for the first three rounds of the shootout. But it was Terry who broke the deadlock in the fourth round with a shot that beat Hart five-hole. It was the same way he scored his other shootout markers against the Russians.

This gold medal final was a back and forth affair that saw the Canadians cough up two-goal leads twice.

After jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead early in the first on goals by Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon, the Americans tied the game in the second. Charlie McAvoy got the US on the board, and Kieffer Bellows buried the equalizer on the power play later in the second frame.

Canada would restore a two-goal lead early in the third period with goals from Nicolas Roy and Mathieu Joseph. But this lead would last less than five minutes before the Americans knotted the game back up at 4-4. Goals by Bellows and Colin White completed this second American comeback.

So it was off to a 20-minute overtime. After the Americans took a too many men penalty, goalie Tyler Parsons kept the game alive by making some spectacular saves. He was also perfect in the shootout.

This was just the second time in World Junior history that the game was decided by a shootout. The other other time it happened was in 2000.

The gold medal is the fourth time the US has won the World Juniors.

Next year, the World Juniors will be held in Buffalo, and will feature the US taking on Canada in an outdoor game on New Years Eve. And it should be another instant classic like this game.

