Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs resume their quest for the Playoffs tonight vs the Stars.

The Game is at 8:30 eastern standard time, just in case you were going to turn the TV on at 7:00 like normally. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s the first game since they lost to the Flyers last Thursday.

Frederick Andersen will get the start. He has not allowed a goal in two straight games. For the Stars, the starting goalie will probably Kari Lehtonen. That is not confirmed, however.

Morgan Rielly

According to TSN, Morgan Rielly is skating. He is probable for tonight’s game. Rielly has missed five games. Martin Marincin has filled in nicely in his absence.

Should Rielly be good to go, it is hopeful that Babcock sits Matt Hunwick. Marincin has played so well that taking him out of the lineup would be a terrible move.

Compressed Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are technically out of the Playoffs at the moment. They do, however, have several games-in-hand against most of the teams ahead of them.

These extra games will dwindle now that the Maple Leafs will play a compressed schedule. The Toronto Maple Leafs played less games than most so far because they are one of the only teams to have their BCA mandated five-day break already.

Leafs and Sens terrific stories so far this season but now comes their compressed schedule… good challenge for each team https://t.co/BkahYKOQFi — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) January 31, 2017

The Leafs have a good record and are in a good position for a Playoff run, but there are two main things to keep in mind:

Part of their success so far comes from having such an easy schedule compared to a team like the Bruins. The Bruins have been Horacheked so far this year. That is when you play really well, but you don’t win very many games, so no one notices.

The Bruins are one point ahead of the Maple Leafs. They have played five extra games. This seems really nice and all, but the Leafs need to set their sights on the Senators.

The Bruins have a record that doesn’t properly reflect the quality of the their team. They are much better. The Senators have the opposite problem: their record is too good for their team.

The Senators have Mike Condon in net. After Karlsson, their defense is weak. Therefore, they are unlikely to last in the Playoff race.

I would put the Bruins chances at missing the Playoffs at zero percent, so the Leafs should ignore them and focus on catching the Senators.

This article originally appeared on