Toronto Maple Leafs: Thoughts On Five Players Who Could Be Dealt

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have several players in the rumor mill as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Where the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the standings at the deadline will be a factor in what they do, as well as figuring out whether or not they want to chase Lord Stanley before the ELC’s of top young players are up.

Here are a few thoughts on five players who could be dealt at the deadline.

James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk has been a frequent flyer in trade rumors around the league this year, with popularity likely to increase as the deadline gets closer.

The Leafs are in an interesting situation with the 26 year old forward, though, because they don't have to trade him. He's still under contract for another year after this season, so there are still options for a trade in the off-season, the 2017-2018 season, and the 2018 trade deadline.

van Riemsdyk is an important part of the offense for Toronto as they push toward securing a playoff berth, but even with out him they still have a high powered group of young players who are carrying their own weight. It’s an easier pill to swallow if he nets the Leafs bigget need – a top four defender.

Unless it’s an offer they can’t refuse, it’s unlikely van Riemsdyk gets dealt at the deadline. The return on JVR will be significant given his skill – and, of course, the extremely team friendly deal he’s currently on.

Roman Polak

Last year, the Leafs were able to – somehow – convince Doug Wilson to pay a second round pick for the sluggish defender. The Sharks ended up in the Stanley Cup Finals, but don’t attribute that to the Polak deal.

Polak doesn’t play well enough to be considered an integral part of the Leafs current roster, so he’s very much expendable. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season so acquiring something prior to his departure is a near must-do for the Leafs.

If Toronto can find a trade partner for Roman Polak they should make the move, regardless of what the return is. Roman Polak for a fourth round pick is still a good deal.

Matt Hunwick

Hunwick is in the same situation as Roman Polak. He’s a defender that doesn’t bring enough good to the team to keep him from being shopped and dealt to the highest (re: any) bidder.

Hunwick isn’t likely to be re-signed by Toronto in the off-season as they revamp their blueline.

The theory of Hunwick as a steady veteran presence could be alive and well around the league, and if that’s the case then Toronto should take advantage of a false narrative.

Even with a razor thin blueline, Toronto can handle losing Hunwick and Polak. All that would do is force Babcock to play the defenders who are actually better than the vets.

As with Polak, a fourth round pick is still a good deal.

Frank Corrado

Corrado is the Leafs most mismanaged player and we have to believe that he doesn’t have a future with the blue and white. If that’s the case, and Babcock isn’t just toying with his career, then the defender needs to be dealt.

The value for Frank Corrado right now probably isn’t much, if anything at all, thanks to the lack of playing time he’s been given to prove himself as a valuable asset in some way to an NHL team.

This could be a scenario where the Leafs ship out a young player they don’t see a fit with for another young player who may end up becoming an NHL player.

There won’t be any blockbuster deals involving Frank Corrado, but he could provide the Leafs with another young piece to add to the Marlies and see where it goes.

Tyler Bozak

Bozak’s situation is similar to van Riemsdyk’s, only he has much less value. If we’re being honest, Mitch Marner probably has a sore back from lifting Bozak all year. Next: Tanner’s Takes: Volume One

His deal expires after 2017-2018, leaving the Leafs the option to trade him at various points over the next season and a half. With Bozak, though, he’s more easily replaceable without much of a hit in the skill department.

