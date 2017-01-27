Toronto Maple Leafs: Tanner’s Takes Vol. 1

I figure that if I’m going to write about the Toronto Maple Leafs, I have to do it in style.

Hence the lame, but hopefully somewhat catchy, alliterative title. What I want to do is more of a blog-style, personal, type-of-thing as opposed to the thesis based articles generally found on this site. I’ll try to give a little variety to your Toronto Maple Leafs diet.

I just can’t find some big topic to cover every day, but I can regal you with my personal thoughts on the team and point you in the direction of a cool article or two. It’s not that you should care about my thoughts, per say – the real fun comes in making me listen to yours.

Anyways, I’ve had great success with this model writing about other teams, so it should be fun to do one about one I actually care about on a personal level.

Does anyone else remember Lucsious Jackson?

Flyers 2 Toronto Maple Leafs 1

I couldn’t possibly care less about this loss, and I am not going to bore you with a ‘not going into the break on a high’ narrative. The Leafs won two games 4-0 this week, without their second-best defenseman, and they dominated the first two periods of last night’s game.

That’s enough for me! So what if they then they got absolutely crushed in the 3rd period? This is understandable. A bunch young guys with 20 minutes to go until their week off, and having played two games in a row? Who cares?

Personally, I have long called for a team to stack itself with rookies, and in the preseason I said the Leafs would make the Playoffs, so I’m not surprised with their current record. I am still happy about it though.

Toronto Maple Leafs Should beware the Bruins

The Maple Leafs enter the All-Star weekend 23-15-9, one point behind the Bruins with five games in hand. This is an incredible record, and it’s worth pointing out that the Leafs lost seven of their first nine games this season. From November on, they are one of the best teams in the NHL.

That said, people shouldn’t take the Bruins lightly. They are one of the NHL’s best statistical teams and they have just had some bad luck scoring. The probability that they turn their season around is very, very high. If Columbus can win 16 in a row, the Bruins could win 32 – don’t let the standings trick you into thinking they aren’t the better team.

All I’m saying is that the games in hand are nice, but when they are against what is easily a top-five team in the NHL, you can’t get cocky about them.

The Leafs play again Tuesday in Dallas. Hopefully Morgan Rielly will be back then.

