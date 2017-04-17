Toronto Maple Leafs Taking Playoffs By Storm With 2-1 Series Lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Taken Control of Their Playoff Series Against the NHL Leaders, the Washington Capitals. The Leafs Have Officially Made This a 2-1 Series After Taking Two Consecutive OT Wins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs glided into the postseason by grabbing the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto was overlooked as a serious playoff contender because the Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup favorites this season.

The Capitals took the President’s Trophy home again this season and were quickly named a Stanley cup favorite. Now, the Caps might start to feel a little nervous with Toronto’s lead.

The Leafs’ two consecutive overtime wins is important. Toronto has shown that they know how to catch up to, arguably, the best team in the NHL.

Tyler Bozak rose to the occasion when the Leafs needed it most and scored the OT game-winner. Not to mention, goals from Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Nazem Kadri to get the game tied up.

The Maple Leafs took control of this game and have now won two consecutive games in the series. Sure, the Capitals have time to catch up; there’s a lot of hockey left to play.

But, it is remarkable to see how well the Leafs are performing, especially given their underdog status.

Don’t Underestimate the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are tougher than they seem. Sure, they have been underestimated coming into the postseason, especially against the Caps, but they aren’t going down easy.

Matthews, Mitch Marner and Frederik Andersen are just a few of the players who have been standout for the Leafs. Not to mention, Nylander, Kadri, Brian Boyle and Matt Martin have been very present on the ice and have been difference makers.

Everyone in this Toronto lineup has a purpose and is playing their role to the best of their abilities. This team is finding harmony and it is helping them find very beneficial momentum in the postseason.

The Leafs have been waiting a long time to get their chance in the playoffs and the fact that they’re playing the leading team in the NHL isn’t enough to scare them.

Sure, the Capitals have a lot of hockey left to take the lead and possibly the series. Anything is possible now. Just as it is possible for the Caps to take the series, it is possible for the Leafs.

This team isn’t backing down easily and that’s half the battle. Game Four takes place on April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

