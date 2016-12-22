Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Position Of Strength

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks are being linked in the rumor mill lately, with position of strength being the common theme among media members.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have scoring forwards that the Ducks need and the Ducks have defenders that the Leafs need.

It’s a match made in heaven, no?

Well, that depends on the defender being offered up – if any are, of course.

If it’s Cam Fowler, it’s a waste of the Toronto Maple Leafs time. Fowler’s hype is of the generated type and not of reality when it comes to a deal involving a player like James van Riemsdyk.

Fowler simply isn’t worth it. He just isn’t as good as people want to believe he is.

If we’re talking a Hampus Lindholm, then by all means yes. He’s worth a trade for van Riemsdyk straight up even. James van Riemsdyk is helping the Leafs trade-cause by playing so well and finding the back of the net. There isn’t much more they can ask for of the cap-friendly superstar.

There’s always the possibility that the Leafs/Ducks are talking a smaller deal, but where’s the fun in that speculation?

Or, maybe, the Leafs are going to swindle John Gibson. I kid, I kid.

As it stands right now there are plenty of rumors of the Leafs and Ducks, but no concrete answers on who the players may, or may not, be.

The facts are solid, though. The Ducks need offense and the Leafs need defense. Toronto can afford to deal a JVR because they are still focusing on the future – and in the future, JVR is going to cost them more than they can afford when the kids contracts come up for renewal.

What do you think Leafs fans? Who are the Leafs are looking at from Anaheim?

