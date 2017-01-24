Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Interest In A Russian Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in Vladimir Tkachyov from Admiral Vladivostok of the KHL.

According to Aivis Kalnins, via MyNHLTradeRumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of a few teams interested in Tkachyov, an offensively gifted 21 year old forward.

Hearing that Winnipeg Jets are also interested in Vladimir Tkachyev. Could be an interesting summer for KHL free agents. — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) January 24, 2017

Hawks and Leafs also appear to be interested. Sense is that Hawks are looking for a backup option in case Shalunov doesn’t work out. — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) January 24, 2017

Tkachyov has 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in 45 games with Admiral Vladivostok in the KHL this season.

The 21 year old made the full-time jump to the KHL this year after spending two games in the league in each of the past two seasons.

Here’s what Future Considerations had to say about Tkachyov a few years ago:

“Tkachyov is a shifty and highly skilled Russian forward that loves to generate offensive chances. He skates very well and generates good speed, has explosive acceleration and impressive lateral quickness makes him elusive with the puck. The tiny forward is a magician with his hands.” (EliteProspects.com)

After the recent success of Russian players who have come over to the NHL – Panarin, Radulov, Zaitsev – Tkachyov might be a player worth getting excited about.

The Leafs have a bevy of offensive prospects and Tkachyov only complicates things further, but if he can bring with him significant offense then how do you walk away when you can have him for free?

The best part of the Zaitsev signing was that the Toronto Maple Leafs got a potential top four defender for the sole cost of his contract. Acquiring skilled talent on entry level deals without giving up an asset – whether it’s a player or a draft pick – is a great way to do business and it’s the perfect way to get even better at forward while trying to use assets to fill holes.

