Toronto Maple Leafs Roundtable: Connor Brown’s Next Deal
In this week’s roundtable we’re discussing the next contract for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Brown.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have several decisions to make in the 2017 offseason, and a new deal for Connor Brown is one they need to figure out.
The 23 year old forward is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and has 21 points in 47 games so far in his rookie campaign.
Moved up to the Auston Matthews line, Brown has found instant chemistry with the face of the franchise and is proving he belongs in an offensive role.
So, what should his next contract look like? Scroll through the slides to see the range we’ve come up with and let us know your deal for Brown in the comments.
Tim Chiasson
Connor Brown has been a producing player everywhere he’s been in his career, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no different for the 23 year old.
He’s on pace for ~40 points as a rookie in the NHL. That’s a solid total, and his play with Auston Matthews has given the Leafs a competent, budget winger capable of being around for a long time.
Teams dream of this and for the Leafs it’s a reality.
Due to his point totals not being extravagant, the Leafs should have a chance to get him locked up long-term somewhere around $3M-$4M. That’s a heck of a deal for a proven linemate for their franchise center, and a player who is capable of being a 50 point guy.
I think term-wise, the Leafs should go with five years and reassess where they are as an organization – and where Brown is as a player – when the five years is up.
I’d hand Brown a five year, $17M, contract and enjoy a $3.4M cap hit for a solid player who likely exceeds his contract value.
James Tanner
Conor Peniston-Bird
With Connor Brown coming to the end of his ELC at the end of this season, he will need a new one. What does he deserve? More than you think.
Brown has been seen as the gap filler, a guy who can do the hard work and help a certain Auston Matthews increase his points total. Being older than the teen sensations many see him as a lower-line player, which may be true, but he is point scoring natural. He as a OHL Most Outstanding Player award alongside the AHL’s Highest Scoring Rookie. At even-strength he has more points per 60 than Kadri and Nylander.
It’s his defensive work that makes him worth noting and worth paying. Attacking prowess is in the Leafs organization in spades, defensively? Not so much. He anticipates plays before they happen, which has more than made up for his lack of skillset. His positioning, when his team are in trouble is exceptional. He’s also quick when the puck is dumped into the Leafs zone, keeping the teams’ tempo high.
On the Penalty Kill, Brown has worked his skates off, helping the Leafs to the 3rd best PK in the league at 85.4%. It hasn’t all been perfect for Brown and he can go missing in games where the team is struggling,
He deserves a 4-year contract at about $2.5m-$2.95m per year. If Toronto can get him at that price it’ll bode well for the coming years and cap-space as they will have a vast amount of contracts to sign, and players to pay.
Matthew Rodrigopulle
Torrin Batchelor
He has proven to be an astute defensive player and aggressive forechecker, especially excelling as part of the Leafs revived PK unit. He’s not afraid to go to the dirty areas but also has shown his 128 point OHL scoring champion season was no fluke with flashes of finish and NHL top six caliber skill.
If we simply average their collective second contracts out we will end up with a pretty good baseline comparison for what Connor Brown’s next deal should be around.