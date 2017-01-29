Toronto Maple Leafs Roundtable: Connor Brown’s Next Deal

In this week’s roundtable we’re discussing the next contract for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Brown.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have several decisions to make in the 2017 offseason, and a new deal for Connor Brown is one they need to figure out.

The 23 year old forward is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and has 21 points in 47 games so far in his rookie campaign.

Moved up to the Auston Matthews line, Brown has found instant chemistry with the face of the franchise and is proving he belongs in an offensive role.

So, what should his next contract look like? Scroll through the slides to see the range we’ve come up with and let us know your deal for Brown in the comments.

Tim Chiasson

Connor Brown has been a producing player everywhere he’s been in his career, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no different for the 23 year old.

He’s on pace for ~40 points as a rookie in the NHL. That’s a solid total, and his play with Auston Matthews has given the Leafs a competent, budget winger capable of being around for a long time.

Teams dream of this and for the Leafs it’s a reality.

Due to his point totals not being extravagant, the Leafs should have a chance to get him locked up long-term somewhere around $3M-$4M. That’s a heck of a deal for a proven linemate for their franchise center, and a player who is capable of being a 50 point guy.

I think term-wise, the Leafs should go with five years and reassess where they are as an organization – and where Brown is as a player – when the five years is up.

I’d hand Brown a five year, $17M, contract and enjoy a $3.4M cap hit for a solid player who likely exceeds his contract value.

James Tanner

I think the Leafs are really fortunate that Connor Brown is becoming an RFA this year and not next year because next year he’d probably cost a lot more. Brown has been successful everywhere he has played, he’s great with the puck and even better without it. He is exactly what you look for in a complimentary player: does all the little things well and is helpful even when he doesn’t score. The bonus on a player like Brown is that he has a ton of upside and may end up being a star in his own right. If I was the Leafs, I’d look to over-pay him slightly in dollars so that I could get his name on a long contract that has the chance to end up being very cheap. if you were to give him $3.5 or even $4 million over six year, I think you end up getting a huge deal once he hits his prime. This is the type of gamble I think the Leafs should take, given that one day soon they are going to have to pay huge amounts of money to Matthews, Marner and Nylander. Next: Conor Peniston-Bird’s Contract

Conor Peniston-Bird

With Connor Brown coming to the end of his ELC at the end of this season, he will need a new one. What does he deserve? More than you think. Brown has been seen as the gap filler, a guy who can do the hard work and help a certain Auston Matthews increase his points total. Being older than the teen sensations many see him as a lower-line player, which may be true, but he is point scoring natural. He as a OHL Most Outstanding Player award alongside the AHL’s Highest Scoring Rookie. At even-strength he has more points per 60 than Kadri and Nylander. It’s his defensive work that makes him worth noting and worth paying. Attacking prowess is in the Leafs organization in spades, defensively? Not so much. He anticipates plays before they happen, which has more than made up for his lack of skillset. His positioning, when his team are in trouble is exceptional. He’s also quick when the puck is dumped into the Leafs zone, keeping the teams’ tempo high. On the Penalty Kill, Brown has worked his skates off, helping the Leafs to the 3rd best PK in the league at 85.4%. It hasn’t all been perfect for Brown and he can go missing in games where the team is struggling, He deserves a 4-year contract at about $2.5m-$2.95m per year. If Toronto can get him at that price it’ll bode well for the coming years and cap-space as they will have a vast amount of contracts to sign, and players to pay. Next: Matthew Rodrigopulle’s Contract

Matthew Rodrigopulle

With Connor Brown’s entry-level contract ending at the end of this season, I strongly believe the Leafs should lock him up for quite a few years. In terms of length and value, I think a good contract would be for five years at around 2.5-3 million dollars per.

Why five years? Well Connor Brown is currently 23 years old. A five-year deal will take him until he is 28. This allows the Leafs to lock him up in his prime. Let’s face it, the kid’s got skill. He still has a lot of room to develop, but he can be a real offensive threat as a top 6 forward going forward for Toronto. By locking him up for this long, the Leafs have enough time to see how he pans out, and also enough time to flip him if need be.

The value I estimated for Brown is around 2.5-3 million per year, maybe even a little bit more if he finishes the season strong. I chose this contract because looking at the Leafs current roster and in terms of Brown’s future production estimates, it’s safe to say he will be similar to Leo Komarov in his value. Currently, Leo Komarov is earning 2.95 million a year.

Komarov is also about seven years older than Brown. A deal at around this value would be suitable for a younger Brown in terms of what he is expected to produce for the team. The contract will go up until he is 28, which is prime time for him to ask for a bigger contract anyways.

Torrin Batchelor

These are always interesting exercises, do you know your salary cap as well as your favourite NHL clubs management team? I like to break contract projections and comparable statistically and average things out.

Connor Brown is the little engine that could. He surprised everyone by leading the OHL in scoring. Then he surprised everyone by seamlessly integrating into the AHL and making an immediate impact. Then he started as Toronto’s 13th forward, worked his way into the fourth line, then Kadri’s line and now he’s an indispensable part of the Auston “Stone Cold” Matthews experience fans are treated to every game.

The question becomes not IF the Leafs should resign him, but for how much and how long? Despite whether you think of Connor Brown as a replaceable part or your new favourite Leaf, there would be few who would argue for throwing a five-plus year deal at a still relatively unproven forward. He’s been good, but he hasn’t cemented himself as part of the Kadri, Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Rielly, Gardiner core quite yet.

Since this season isn’t yet over and contracts are mostly based on player performance it’s hard to find direct comparable for 11 goals and 21 points in 47 game performance he’s put together so far. So how we will approach this is by reviewing rookies from the last 3 season on a Points Per Game rate similar to Brown’s of .45P/G and see what their second contracts have been to find a base line.

Player – Points Per Game – Term Of Second Contract – Average Annual Value In Millions

2014-2015

Rickard Rakell .44P/G 6YR 3.8M AAV

Tanner Pearson .38P/G 2YR 1.4M AAV

2013-2014

Chris Kreider .56P/G 2YR 2.475M AAV

Tyler Toffoli .46P/G 2YR 3.25M AAV

2012-2013

Jakob Silfverberg .40P/G 4YR 3.75M AAV

2011-2012

Craig Smith .50P/G 2YR 2M AAV

Colin Greening .45P/G 3YR 2.65M AAV

From these 7 players we’ll remove Chris Kreider and Rickard Rakell as they were both more highly touted higher picks coming into the league. As such they have a higher potential placed upon them which can affect valuations. This leaves us with 5 players of similar draft status, ability, position and scorning numbers in their rookie years.

If we simply average their collective second contracts out we will end up with a pretty good baseline comparison for what Connor Brown’s next deal should be around. Next: What will a new contract for Zaitsev look like?

Average Term of the Deal is 2.6, so 2 or 3 years in length. Average Annual Value of the Deals is 2.61M. So by this logic Connor Brown’s next contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs will be 2 Years for an AAV of 2.6M.

That seems like a fairly reasonable deal for both parties as the Leafs get a top six forward for cheap, while Brown gets to prove even more people wrong on a “Show me what you got” style of contract. If it doesn’t work out, the Leafs can send him to the Marlies and barely be on the hook for much cap hit.

What do you think, Leafs Nation?

