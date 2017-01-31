Toronto Maple Leafs: Only October Separates Toronto From Montreal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been better than the Montreal Canadiens since the start of November.

After starting the season 2-4-3 in the first month, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been the Atlantic Division’s best team.

The Leafs aren’t that far behind the Canadiens over the majority of the season.

Toronto has played 38 games from November-present and recorded 48 points. Montreal has played 41 games and recorded 48 points. The 10 point difference in the current standings can be chalked up to a putrid October for Toronto, and an 8-0-1 October for Montreal – as well as three games in hand for Toronto.

Expanding beyond Montreal, the Leafs have been a legitimate top-ten NHL team since leaving October.

In November the Leafs enjoyed the 8th best record in the league, December they were 10th and they’re currently 8th in January with one game remaining.

The Leafs just aren’t exceeding expectations – they’re blowing them out of the water.

Led by two players vying for the Calder Trophy, Toronto has been scoring a pile of goals. Led by a goaltender who was hit with every passing bus for a month, they’re keeping the puck out.

They’re doing this all with a weak blueline, so imagine what happens when they pick up another top four player. A nice thought, isn’t it?

For as much as Montreal fans would like the world to believe they’re 10 points better than Toronto, facts say different. Toronto has the same amount of points, in three less games over three months.

If the Leafs had a few less rookies playing and a few more veterans, the general outlook on this group might be different. Maybe they get a little more credit. The fact is, a good team is a good team – regardless of age.

A top ten team in each of the past three months. Let that sink in and tell me why this group can’t make the playoffs win a playoff round?

This article originally appeared on