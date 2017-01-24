Toronto Maple Leafs Must Acquire Kevin Shattenkirk

It’s still unclear what the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but perhaps they should consider making a move to acquire St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

The biggest name on the trade rumor front is St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Kevin Shattenkirk was expected to be traded during the offseason because the Blues were likely unable to keep him past his expiring contract due to the salary cap.

It’s unlikely that the Blues think of themselves as Stanley Cup contenders anymore and they can’t afford to lose Shattenkirk for nothing as they did with former captain David Backes.

There are 29 NHL teams that would love to have the high-scoring Shattenkirk on their blue line, but there’s one team that needs him more than anybody; the Toronto Maple Leafs.

WHY DO THE LEAFS NEED SHATTENKIRK?

While Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, James van Riemsdyk, and William Nylander lead a high-scoring forward group, one peak at the blue line led by Morgan Rielly is alarming.

While Jake Gardiner has seen his game hit new heights and Nikita Zaitsev has played admirably in his first season in North America, the entire defensive group is very underwhelming.

Here’s the current depth chart:

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Martin Marincin – Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Frank Corrado

Notice anything missing?

A bona fide power play quarterback and veteran minute muncher.

Enter Kevin Shattenkirk.

HOW MUCH WOULD KEVIN SHATTENKIRK COST?

The Leafs have stockpiled assets for this very reason. They Leafs can easily meet the Blues ask because of the draft picks and prospects they have stocked in their cupboards.

It has been speculated that the Blues want a conditional first-round pick, a roster player, and a prospect.

The Leafs should have no issue dealing a conditional first round pick considering they have three second round picks in the upcoming draft. They also have the majority of their young stars already playing in the NHL.

To make the money work they may move out a player like Roman Polak or Leo Komarov and throw in a prospect like Frank Corrado or Kerby Rychel.

Of course, the condition would be if Kevin Shattenkirk signs a long-term deal instead of testing free agency. The rumor last year was that Shattenkirk wanted to play in the Eastern Conference.

This is purely speculation but I think a deal could be made like the following;

STL: LW Leo Komarov, D Frank Corrado, 2017 conditional 1st round pick*

TOR: D Kevin Shattenkirk

*If Shattenkirk resigns with the Maple Leafs. If Shattenkirk signs with another team, pick becomes lowest 2nd round pick.

CONCLUSION

The Toronto Maple Leafs may very well make the playoffs this season, but Shattenkirk’s acquisition would nearly guarantee a playoff berth. It’s good for the entire NHL to have the Leafs back in the playoffs.

Could they make a run? Anything is possible. It wouldn’t be the first time a group of talented young players do the improbable and make a two or three round playoff run, and a big run might encourage Shattenkirk to sign a long-term deal.

If Shattenkirk is acquired, but then decides not to re-sign with the Leafs, they really aren’t going to miss what they gave up.

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to make this deal happen. Ball is in your court, Lou.

