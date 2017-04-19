Toronto Maple Leafs: Keys To Victory For Game Four Playoff Match Against Washington

After Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime of game three, the Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves leading their series 2-1 against the Washington Capitals. Now after back to back overtime win, the Maple Leafs host the Capitals again for game four.

This was supposed the be a warm up for the Washington Capitals and an experience for the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s not how it turned out. The first three games have gone to overtime and the Leafs now lead the series 2-1. With game four in Toronto, the Maple Leafs can jump up to a 3-1 lead. Here are the keys to a Maple Leaf victory in game four of their series in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fast Start

The Maple Leafs had fast starts to games one and two. After the first period of game one, the Maple Leafs lead 2-1 after registering 15 shots on Braden Holtby. In game two they lead after the first period from James Van Riemsdyk‘s goal after leading 11-8 in shots on goal. The Maple Leafs didn’t have that same fast start in game three and the Capitals jumped to an early 2-0 lead 4:49 into the game off goals by Alex Ovechkin and Niklas Backstrom.

The Maple Leafs would need to have the start they did the first two games in order to continue to create the seed of doubt in the Capitals minds. An early start and an early goal will help the Toronto crowd energize a Maple Leafs team that has played 38:45 of extra hockey through three games.

Zaitsev

Nikita Zaitsev returned to the Maple Leafs lineup in game three after leaving the last game of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. Zaitsev was partial to blame for the Capitals the first goal after he didn’t see Backstrom coming behind him and left him open, resulting in Backstrom finishing the pass from Nate Schmidt and putting the Capitals up early. Zaitsev finished the night with a -2 rating, one shot on goal, two hits, and one block shot. While Zaitsev might have been coming back from injury, the Maple Leafs will need him to be better in order to win in game four, especially with Roman Polak now out for the rest of the playoffs.

Physical Play

The Maple Leafs haven’t been afraid to finish their checks on the Capitals. Whether it’s Leo Komarov on Ovechkin or Nazem Kadri on Brooks Orpik, the Maple Leafs need to continue it. Even Tyler Bozak registered seven hits after game one.

With a continued physical play and the confidence of being up 2-1 in the series, the Maple Leafs can use the energy of their home crowd to another playoff victory against the Capitals and a 3-1 lead heading to Washington for game five.

This article originally appeared on