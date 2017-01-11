Toronto Maple Leafs: Jhonas Enroth Dealt To Anaheim For Draft Pick

After claiming Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets the days were numbered for Jhonas Enroth with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In typical Lou Lamoriello fashion, he made a trade during the midnight hours. Dealing Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks for a 7th round pick in 2018, ending his brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs..

In his six games, the Swedish netminder compiled a record of 0-3-1. His save percentage and goals-against average were not pretty either. Posting a Sv% of .872 and GAA of 3.94 which drew the wrath of Mike Babcock.

Also, Enroth’s advance stat lines did not look good. His Corsi Save Percentage topped out at 91.24% while the Fenwick Save Percentage (look away) rounded to an 89.24%.

This image serves as a visual representation of Enroth of the shots attempted against him and the goals he allowed.

Ducks announce they’ve acquired goalie Jhonas Enroth from Toronto for a 2018 seventh-round pick. Enroth will go to AHL San Diego. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) January 11, 2017

Adding his small stature (the 28-year-old stands at 5’10) to the bad stats, he grew out of favor. Resulting in Toronto placing him on waivers and sending him to the American Hockey League when he cleared.

Although he would get recalled, there were not with the intentions of him starting a game. Merely to serve as the backup and to let Antoine Bibeau receive starts in the AHL.

Now, onto what Toronto received in return for Enroth. The 7th round pick makes 11 draft picks for Toronto in 2018. On the surface, a late draft pick does not seem like much. Hardly does a late-round selection create enough buzz for a fan base to notice.

But Toronto does have an intriguing prospect, Nikita Korostolev, a 7th round pick who might become something. This season, the 19-year-old has registered 40 points (19 goals and 21 assists) in the Ontario Hockey League.

Enroth did not work out but leave it Lamoriello to receive a draft pick for a failed experiment.

