Toronto Maple Leafs Heading Into Important Stretch Of Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs will come out of the All-Star break with an important stretch of games on the table.

Seven of the next ten Toronto Maple Leafs games are against teams with less points than them. The one game against a team with more points features the Boston Bruins – a team the Leafs are one point behind with five games in hand.

Toronto will get Dallas, St. Louis and the New York Islanders twice each, Boston once and Buffalo once over the next 15 days.

It’s a stretch of games where the Leafs will have a chance to gain a lot of important points for their playoff push, all the while only playing one back to back – and that’s only a short flight from New York to Toronto.

Boston will play six games in the same time-frame, with three coming against Washington, Montreal and San Jose. After the game against Montreal on February 12th, the Bruins will enjoy six days off.

By February 19th we’ll have a true gauge of just where the Leafs, Bruins and Senators all stand in relation to each other in the standings.

It’s important for Toronto to buckle down and rack up points while they have a weaker than normal stretch of games, because the schedule is only going to get tougher after the next eight games.

They may be out of a playoff spot by a point now, but that’s only due to games in hand.

A rested team with an energized Auston Matthews fresh off an All-Star appearance in his rookie season should be able to move up the standings over the next two and a half weeks and solidify themselves as a serious threat to make the post-season.

We’ve come a long way from 30th overall in the league, and it’s pretty exciting to watch.

