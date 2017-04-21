Toronto Maple Leafs Have the Power to Beat the Washington Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals Are Currently Tied 2-2 in Their First Round Series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Toronto Has Put Forward a Good Battle So Far And it Isn’t Over Yet. The Leafs Have the Power to Rise and Conquer the President’s Trophy Winners in the Series.

Nobody anticipated that the second wild card Toronto Maple Leafs would stand a chance against the NHL-leading Washington Capitals. To the surprise of many, the Maple Leafs are tied 2-2 in their series against the President’s Trophy winners.

The Leafs have what it takes to top the Capitals. Their two OT wins make it evident that the Leafs can beat this team and with a tied series anything is possible. Toronto has a solid roster with determined power that can give them an edge.

Leafs’ Offense Turns On

Toronto’s forwards and rookie power is taking off. With goals from Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozek, the Leafs are equipped with skilled players who know how to get the puck in the net.

Not to mention, the Leafs and the Caps have the same amount of goals in the series (14) but the Leafs have more scorers. Toronto has 10 players with at least one goal while the Caps have seven players with at least one goal. The Leafs have a roster with more offensive depth, which increases their odds at production. If the Caps don’t know who might score, they can’t effectively protect the net. After all, shutting down Matthews or Bozek will only get you so far.

The Leafs’ roster is young and determined. It doesn’t matter how inexperienced someone might think the Leafs are, this team has been excellent this season and won’t stop playing now. Toronto is determined and hungry to win this series.

Toronto has solid offense and the gritty defense they can dish out has been very helpful for them. The Leafs have been excelling in overtime and have the ability to run a longer game than the Caps. The youth and determination of this team has been a game-changer.

Talent Between the Pipes

Braden Holtby might be one of the best goaltenders in the league and a favorite for the Vezina Trophy this season, but the Leafs’ Frederik Andersen is performing just as well as he is.

Holtby is carrying a .907 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average after 150 shots while Andersen has a .905 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average after 147 shots. Andersen has been very strong in net and has been a big benefit for the Leafs in the postseason.

Andersen has stepped up since the regular season, though he has been a solid goaltender this year. Successful goal-tending is important for the playoffs and the Leafs can play harder knowing Andersen is backing them up in the net. In addition, Andersen has helped the team get their two OT wins with the saves he has been able to make.

Being a goaltender against the Washington Capitals is no easy feat and Andersen has proved that he knows how to face the NHL-leading team and their world class goaltender.

Taking Control

The Leafs have the power to beat this team and they’ve done it twice already. There are two games down and two more to go if the Leafs want to take this series victory and cause the second playoff upset following the Blackhawk’s elimination.

Toronto needs to stand tall when they venture out to Washington for game five. The forwards need to push the Capitals with fast and pressing offense and defense needs to stay on top of the Caps’ scorers to slow them down and break up production.

The Capitals can’t spread out their scoring like the Leafs can and will most likely rely on their usual scorers to keep the game alive. If the Leafs can shut down the Caps’ usual producers, they’ll be able to keep the game on their side. Not to mention, the team’s speed can throw off the Capitals’ physicality if they can keep the game fast and moving.

Andersen needs to continue to stand strong between the pipes so that his team can rely on him when they push to get ahead.

This team can pull this off and pull off another shocking playoff underdog story. Toronto has two wins and they only need two more to notch the series. A tied series means that any team can grab the lead and it can be Toronto is they focus.

