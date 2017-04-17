Toronto Maple Leafs Get Huge Return Before Game Three Against Washington in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are Getting A Huge Piece Back in the Lineup Before Game Three Against the Capitals.

If you follow the Toronto Maple Leafs you know what a great season they have had, from Auston Matthews to Nikita Soshnikov. The Leafs have seven rookies on their team who were fundamental all season, but the return of Nikita Zaitsev is going to be huge.

Nikita Zaitsev has been an unsung hero for the Leafs and has logged the most ice time even ahead of key guys like Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner and put up four goals with 32 assists. When he was injured the Leafs were dealt a significant blow to the blueline. What hurts them even more in the playoffs was the loss of towering workhorse Roman Polak. Well, there’s nothing to be worried about now as Zaitsev is ready to make his return to the Leafs lineup for game three.

Toronto has been a cinderella team all season on many factors, and with their core of young guns carrying this team, that’s probably the biggest reason as to why. And they have even surprised the President’s Trophy winning Washington Capitals to the point to where the Caps are now doubting themselves.

If the trade deadline was today, the Leafs wouldn’t need to acquire anyone because the comeback of Zaitsev is a huge move in itself. And with him back and the young guys playing better than ever, Toronto is poised to take the game three win against Washington. Oh and let’s not forget the play of Frederik Andersen who has matched Braden Holtby almost save for save.

Toronto is in a fantastic position to pull one over on the Capitals now that one of their best guys has returned to the lineup. If Andersen can keep up what he’s doing Toronto can actually make it quite far in this year’s playoffs, because in all reality they have gotten the better of every single team in the East this season at some point. So they’re not just a cinderella team in regards to the season but one in the entire playoffs. And the return of Nikita Zaitsev helps that even more.

