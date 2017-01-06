Toronto Maple Leafs: Five All-Star Game Hopefuls

It’s that time of the year again. With the new year drawing us closer to the mid-point of the NHL season, we are also brought closer to the exciting festivities of the NHL All-Star Game and the pending Toronto Maple Leafs to play in it.

This season’s events will be set in Los Angeles, where many of the league’s best players from each of the 30 teams will gather to faceoff in a promising game filled with lots of best-against-best action

The Leafs are expected to have at least one player represent them at the game. This season has brought the Leafs quite a lot of surprises, and there are a few players who may have a shot at playing in Los Angeles on January 29.

With that said, let’s take a look at a few of the potential All-Star candidates and why or why not they should have the chance to represent the team at the All-Star Game.

Auston Matthews

Out of all the players on the Leafs, Mr. First Overall should be a shoe-in to be the Leafs representative at the All-Star Game.

Auston Matthews has been hot as of late, scoring 21 points in his last 18 games. He has been a big reason for the Leafs recent success, and his play should not go unnoticed.

Since breaking out of a 13 gm drought, Auston Matthews has been hot. He's got 14 goals in his last 17 gms, including 6 in past 6. #CapsLeafs — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) January 3, 2017

Matthews has already accomplished quite a lot in 37 games played for Toronto. Expectations were set quite high for him after he set the modern day record for most goals in an NHL debut with 4 goals, but he has proven he is up for the challenge.

He currently leads all NHL rookies as well as the entire Maple Leafs roster in scoring with 34 points (20 goals and 14 assists). He is also second in the entire league in goal scoring only behind a certain established superstar named Sidney Crosby.

Matthews is definitely making a name for himself, not only amongst rookies, but among the entire NHL. The only reason he may not make the All-Star game is because of the rarity of rookies making it. Some may argue that this does occur, but this should not really be a problem anymore, after players like Jeff Skinner, Aaron Ekblad, Johnny Gaudreau, and Dylan Larkin made the game as rookies in recent memory.

Although some of them may have only been named to the roster as injury replacements, the fact that Matthews is a rookie should not change the fact that he has been the Leafs best player this season and he deserves to represent his team amongst the greatest in the league.

Auston Matthews game winning goal. Just remember 1/1/17 as the day that Auston Matthews took over the NHL. #CentennialClassic pic.twitter.com/py7RIRFmNQ — Jordie ???? (@BarstoolJordie) January 1, 2017

Mitch Marner

Another Leafs rookie who already made a name for himself this season–Mitch Marner has been proving that he can dominate as well.

Often overshadowed by Auston Matthews, Marner has still been one of the Leafs top forwards, putting up 29 points in 37 games this season. He currently sits second only behind Matthews in the Leafs lead for points, however he also leads the team in assists. Additionally, Marner is also third in rookie scoring in the NHL behind Matthews and Patrik Laine. Quite the resume for a player only 37 games into his NHL career.

Marner has already shown that he can be a dominant player, placing himself amongst the top players of the NHL. Although he may not be the obvious choice to be an All-Star for the Leafs this year, Marner has slick hands that should boost him into the All-Star Game eventually.

Mitch Marner with some straight filth pic.twitter.com/OKgsArrWAI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2017

James Van Riemsdyk

James Van Riemsdyk is long overdue to be an NHL All-Star. Ever since being drafted in 2007 he has not made the game once, yet he has been able to put up excellent numbers year after year, especially with the Leafs. This year, Van Riemsdyk is Toronto’s leading veteran in many aspects of the game.

With 26 points on the season, he is third in the team’s point-scoring race. He is also third on the team in goals scored with 13. Although JVR might not have been as dominant as players like Marner and Matthews have been this season, the fact that he is a veteran as opposed to a rookie may give him some credibility in his argument for a rightful spot in the All-Star Game. If JVR keeps up his strong play, we may see him play amongst All-Stars one day.

Nazem Kadri

Nazem “The Dream” Kadri is another Maple Leafs veteran who has been making quite the statement this season. Kadri has 22 points in 37 games this season. This total includes 14 goals, placing him second in the Leafs goal scoring race behind only Auston Matthews.

Kadri, the 26-year-old forward who has not eclipsed 20 goals and 50 points in his career before is on pace to surpass these totals this season. This could be a career season for the centre, who has visibly taken big steps to transform his game this year.

Kadri has never been one to grab people’s attention with his defensive play, however he has stepped up in his game this season by matching up against opposing team’s top players. Not only has he been matching up against them, but he has successfully been able to shut them down, such as when he dominated the Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid in order to successfully win the Leafs game against them.

Nazem Kadri dances around Connor McDavid, fights him off, and scores the winner in 3-on-3 OT. pic.twitter.com/Qm9FucZ4H6 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 2, 2016

Nazem Kadri welcomes Connor McDavid home… pic.twitter.com/KGDXpf1VF8 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 1, 2016

Kadri has definitely been playing the best he has in his career, and people around the league have surely taken notice. Perhaps a trip to the all-star game is within reach for the young forward.

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen joined the Leafs this season straight off a hot season with the Anaheim Ducks. Andersen at first experienced early season struggles in which he posted a .851% save percentage with only one win within his first five games of the season.

With this poor play brought quite a lot of criticism from fans and analysts alike, including Hockey Night In Canada‘s own Don Cherry, who blamed the Leafs early season struggles on their goaltending. Cherry went so far as to say, “It’s the problem with the Leafs right now, why they’re losing. I’ll come out and say it is that their goaltending is lousy.”

Despite the negative responses surrounding Andersen, Mike Babcock and the Leafs continued to have faith in their new goaltender, and before long Andersen was able to bounce back and play spectacularly. Soon after, Andersen went on to post a .927% save percentage, while accumulating five wins in his next seven starts.

In 31 games started this season, Andersen holds a 16-8 record with a 2.63 goals against average and a .920% save percentage, including one shutout performance. Although he currently sits 18th in the league in save percentage, the only goaltenders who have played more games than him and have a better save percentage are Sergei Bobrovsky (32 games), Peter Budaj (33 games), and Martin Jones (33 games).

As of late however, Andersen has especially been hot. Despite Tuesday night’s six goal defeat against the Capitals that may have tarnished his statistics, Andersen ended 2016 off as a top goaltender in the league.

#Leafs Frederik Andersen has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 14 of his last 16 starts, going 9-4-3 with a 1.73 GAA, .945 SV% & 1 Shutout. pic.twitter.com/kuus0M4h3L — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 29, 2016

Despite abysmal start to season, #Leafs Frederik Andersen now top-10 (9th) in SV%. 945 shots against is 2nd most in #NHL to Cam Talbot. pic.twitter.com/nuhyZA4NPb — NHL EXPERT PICKS (@NHLexpertpicks) December 29, 2016

#Leafs Frederik Andersen has won 4 straight road starts, going 4-0-0 with a 0.98 GAA, .973 SV% & 1 Shutout. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 3, 2017

Frederik Andersen may be streaky, but if he can pull his dominant play together within the next couple of weeks, an All-Star selection may not be too far out of the picture.

