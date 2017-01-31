Toronto Maple Leafs Expansion Options: Giving Froese 12 More Games

In an effort to make their expansion draft scenario more beneficial, the Toronto Maple Leafs should get Byron Froese into 12 more games this year.

Froese has played 58 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the past two seasons. If he gets 12 more he becomes eligible to meet the forced exposure requirements. That means the Leafs would have to leave one less player unprotected that they’d rather keep.

How can they get Froese in games? It’s pretty simple: swap out Gauthier or Soshnikov randomly over the last 35 games. Neither of the two players will be the reason the Leafs do, or don’t, make the post-season.

It has a minimal impact on the on-ice product and gives the Leafs management some wiggle room for the upcoming expansion draft. It’s not a negative move toward either Soshnikov or Gauthier, merely a business decision.

There’s a catch, though. Froese needs a new contract.

In order to satisfy the 40/70 rule for the expansion draft, the player needs to be under contract for the 2017-2018 season.

I know that’s not an ideal situation for a player who clearly doesn’t fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs plan, but there will be a lot of free space this off-season in the contract department.

Froese can be signed and buried with the Marlies again, or dealt to whoever wants him.

The Leafs need to make two of Bozak, JVR, Komarov, Martin and Kadri available as it stands right now. JVR and Kadri are certainly not being left available. That leaves Bozak, Komarov and Martin.

All three are fine candidates for exposure, but Bozak and Komarov could hold value at the deadline next season. Getting Froese into 12 games and signed to a one year deal could prevent losing a tradeable asset.

Leaving Martin and Froese exposed is a better option for the Leafs from a trade standpoint than having Komarov and/or Bozak available.

Is it a great option? Not really, but it’s an option and sometimes it’s the small victories that count.

This article originally appeared on