Toronto Maple Leafs Could Make A Deal To Keep Vegas Away

On March 1st the Vegas Golden Knights will be able to make trades, and the Toronto Maple Leafs should take advantage of the opportunity.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to make their expansion draft protection list a little easier to figure out if they make a gentlemen’s agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights when they are finally allowed to make deals.

The expectation is that Vegas will be able to make deals on March 1st, within a few rules:

“Once they close the transaction, (McPhee) will be able to make player-related transactions within some parameters,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly. “Obviously, he can’t acquire players who are playing in the 2016-17 season, but he can acquire draft picks, he can acquire unsigned draft choices and other player assets. And he can start making deals related to the expansion draft.” (The Hockey News)

How can this help the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Given the expansion exposure rules, the Leafs are going to have to leave a player – or two – unprotected that they would otherwise wish to keep. Sending, say, a 5th round pick to Vegas in exchange for a 7th round pick with a side conversation on not taking a certain player would benefit the Leafs and the Golden Knights.

Vegas, a team with zero players to their name, could use a higher pick than a generally useless 7th round selection – and they’ll still get to grab someone from the Leafs anyway.

Is it a shady deal? Of course it is, but it’s a win-win for both clubs so who really cares?

What if Toronto wants to leave Bozak unprotected, but they also recognize the potential value of him at next year’s deadline? Paying Vegas a pick to stay away doesn’t seem like a bad deal, considering Bozak is worth a second or third rounder minimum at the deadline.

Maybe it’s one of Marincin or Carrick they choose to protect via quirky transaction.

You can be certain that teams are working on every angle possible to sort out their expansion and Leafs shouldn’t be any different.

This article originally appeared on