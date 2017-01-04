Toronto Maple Leafs: Capital Punishment

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were almost sent into a frenzy as the team went agonisingly close to a 6th consecutive win. Taking a point from the Verizon Centre, there are positives to be taken.

Auston Matthews:

That “drought” for the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar seems like a lifetime ago doesn’t it? The kid is just growing and growing into his role within the organization. The Calder Trophy all but secured, as biased as what might all be! His game epitomized by that gorgeous pass to Leo Komorov to make it 4-2. 34 points in 37 games, but he’s going to be a bust right?

The Phenom making impossible plays look easy, and making Connor Brown the most over-fed player in the league right now. No single player can make a team, but if he continues in this rich vain of form, he could lead the Leafs into an unlikely play-off berth.

Listening to the Capitals commentary for the game, all they could end up discussing was that of Auston Matthews. When you’re getting more airtime than Ovie, you’re doing something right.

Freddie The Goat:

Has been an underlying revelation since getting his chance in the big leagues. No one would’ve been happier than him when the puck bounced his way at the end of the 1st. Leaving him with an easy tap-in to notch his second for the blue and white.

Buying into that hardworking 4th line, Gauthier has the size, presence and made himself known against the Caps. The Montreal born forward, isn’t known for his goal scoring, only netting 6 times in 56 games last time out with the Marlies.

Throwing Leads:

No you don’t have a horrendous case of déjà vu, the Leafs threw another multi-goal lead. It hurts every time, and the what-ifs come flying out. To get to 4-2, concede 2 quick goals, but then regain the lead with Marner’s goal to get to 5-4, you have to think they can see it out.

Unfortunately not, the OT making a laughing stock of Toronto’s efforts. The work in progress is getting points, but that team was easily capable of an 8-10 game stretch. Enough negativity from me, there’s still a lot of hockey to be played!

