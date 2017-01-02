Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews Is Better Than McDavid

I have walked around with a thought on a Toronto Maple Leafs player in my head for a long time, one that I did not dare say out loud.

Perhaps it is this new age world where any diversion from the norm is met with the scorn of a thousand angry liberals, but I was afraid. But as of 3:40 into overtime in today’s NHL Centennial Classic with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, I will stay silent no more!

Auston Matthews is better than Connor McDavid.

That feels good to get off my chest. Its something I have suspected for quite a while, and only gotten recent confirmation on. Ill try and unpack this surely alien concept as best as one can after eating half of a large Domino’s pizza.

Argument 1: He’s Heavy (In best Ken Hitchcock voice)

One of the most impressive things about Matthews and his line mates (usually Hyman + either Nylander or Brown) is their ability to cycle the puck deep, and generate scoring plays.

This is the type of play that wins Stanley Cups. Sure, anyone can hit homers in June, but who can get the bunt down in October? You need to have a skillset that translates to the playoff grind.

In addition to having an amazingly underrated shot, Matthews has a nose for the net. He is not afraid to go to the dirty areas and score. He reminds me of a Mario Lemieux / Dave Andreychuk / Jaromir Jagr hybrid.

Not to put too much (more) pressure on the guy, but he probably is going to score 500 goals from a 6-foot radius in front of the net.

Another bonus to Matthews’ size is you wouldn’t see a Kadri muscle him. Ever. I love Nazem Kadri, but if you think a guy of that size would manhandle Matthews like Kadri did to McDavid, keep dreaming.

Connor McDavid’s number 1 asset is his speed, but that edge is surely made up for by Matthews’ heaviness.

Argument 2: He Plays Defense

I have watched a lot of Edmonton Oilers hockey. More than I would wish upon my worst enemy. I’m just not a believer in Connor McDavid’s defensive acumen. I loved it when Kadri stripped him of the puck and scored the game winner in the Oilers vs. Leafs part one.

Then he proceeded to go cry to the referee, albeit unsuccessfully. On 12/23/16 I watched the San Jose Sharks defeat the Oilers in overtime. Here is a clip of the goal:

I realize most Leafs fans are not degenerates such as myself and stay up watching West Coast games. For those of you who do, high five! But for those who do not, let me tee this up. The San Jose Sharks are an amazing overtime team. When they get the puck, they just do laps around the ice until you miscue and then they strike.

It’s a brilliant strategy. On this particular play, McDavid does some sort of half-assed stick check and tries to cheat up the boards, hoping his defenseman will bail him out / spring him on a breakaway. Talk about some lazy play! Pay close attention to the 40 second + mark. The lollygagging skate back into the zone, while Labanc buries the winner.

Guy behind me at #Oilers game tonight: “Look at Mcdavid’s lazy backcheck… You know who else backchecked like that? Yakupov..” #OilersFans — Ryan Craig (@RyanCraig04) December 14, 2016

I know its only 2 plays, but they are both OT losers courtesy of the “Next One”. You’d be hard-pressed to show me evidence of Matthews being so lazy /soft/selfish. I think Matthews being given the assignment of matching up against Henrik Zetterberg today shows you what Coach Babcock thinks of his defensive responsibility.

Argument 3: He is a Big Game Hunter

Matthews scored 4 goals his first game. In addition, he has scored the Leafs opening goal in 9 occasions this year. His overtime winner tonight was a near perfect backhander.

This isn’t a player who is padding his score sheet with a dozen PP goals, like some people. Ill give you a hint: rhymes with Hat trick Swine-eh. When the bright lights are shining and game is on the line, this is a guy who thrives. Precisely the type of player you dream of building your team around.

Auston Matthews has 14 goals in his last 17 games. Now chasing only Crosby for NHL lead. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) January 1, 2017

Conclusion:

At the end of the day, no one is going to doubt McDavid’s blazing speed and knack for scoring. Like Matthews, he is basically the driver on his line at all times. They have different skill sets, but in my opinion Auston Matthews’ happens to be one I’d rather have on a team looking to win.

If I was a betting man, I’d put the farm on McDavid having more Art Ross trophies, but Matthews finishing with more Hart’s and Stanley Cups.

Thanks for reading, and as always, please feel free to give me any feedback on Twitter. Happy New Year!

This article originally appeared on