Toronto Maple Leafs At Ottawa Senators Game Preview
The Ottawa Senators welcome their archival on Hockey Night in Canada Saturday Night. The Leafs are red hot 7-2-1 in their last ten. Ottawa is 2 points ahead of Toronto for the last playoff spot in the Atlantic division.
7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre
TV: CBC,City,TVAS2
Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa
Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 3rd in Atlantic Division 13th in the NHL)
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 3rd in Atlantic Division, 17th in the NHL)
Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (40 GP – 7 G -27 A – 34PTS), Mark Stone (39P -13 G -19 A – 32 PTS) Mike Hoffman (36 GP – G -12 A –16 PTS 28)
Injuries: Andrew Hammond,
The last time the Senators faced off against the leafs was the opening of the 2016-17 season on October 12th at the Canadian Tire Centre. Leaf’s rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored four times in the 5-4 Overtime loss.
Dion Phaneuf faces off against the former team he was dealt last season on February 9th.
The Senators offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring 9 goals in the last 2 games.
Mike Condon will make his 19th straight appearance for the Senators.
Projected Lineup Senators
Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan
Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt
Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil
Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman
Mike Condon