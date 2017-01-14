Toronto Maple Leafs At Ottawa Senators Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators welcome their archival on Hockey Night in Canada Saturday Night. The Leafs are red hot 7-2-1 in their last ten. Ottawa is 2 points ahead of Toronto for the last playoff spot in the Atlantic division.

7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre

TV: CBC,City,TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (22-14-4, 3rd in Atlantic Division 13th in the NHL)

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-13-8, 3rd in Atlantic Division, 17th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (40 GP – 7 G -27 A – 34PTS), Mark Stone (39P -13 G -19 A – 32 PTS) Mike Hoffman (36 GP – G -12 A –16 PTS 28)

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

The last time the Senators faced off against the leafs was the opening of the 2016-17 season on October 12th at the Canadian Tire Centre. Leaf’s rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored four times in the 5-4 Overtime loss.

Dion Phaneuf faces off against the former team he was dealt last season on February 9th.

The Senators offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring 9 goals in the last 2 games.

Mike Condon will make his 19th straight appearance for the Senators.

Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

This article originally appeared on