Toronto Maple Leafs: An Unfortunate Shootout Result

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered an unfortunate fate last night against the Ottawa Senators, but don’t confuse that with the Senators actually being better.

The Atlantic Division is one of the most interesting divisions in the NHL, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are managing to hover right around where they should be based on their play.

The Ottawa Senators are currently second in the division, while being one of the worst 5v5 teams in the league. They’ve been getting solid goaltending and are overachieving.

The Leafs controlled the play from the midway point of the game until it was over. Their struggles in the skills competition is well documented this year – going 1-6 in seven shootout games.

That’s six extra points.

The result of last night’s game wasn’t ideal, but it’s still a point and it certainly doesn’t identify Ottawa as the better team overall.

The good news from the game is that the Leafs were able to come together and find a way to play well despite Morgan Rielly being out again – further evidence his injury isn’t the end of the world.

Martin Marincin played extremely well in his return and gives the Leafs a boost on defense. Marincin isn’t the enemy – remember that. He’s a steady player who does more good than harm for this team even if he doesn’t provide much offense.

The Leafs are fine, even if they lost a game in regulation and a shootout. Hockey teams lose games, it will be alright.

As long as the Toronto Maple Leafs keep up their play and make the playoffs, everything will sort itself out. Historically, if you’re a poor 5v5 team things don’t go well for you if you manage to beat the odds and make the playoffs. That’s the fate that Ottawa has in front of them – and hopefully we can get a battle of Ontario in the first round.

