Toronto Maple Leafs: An Impressive January For Mitch Marner

William Nylander and Auston Matthews have earned rookie of the month honors this season. With a strong showing in January, it appears that another Toronto Maple Leafs youngster, Mitch Marner, will make it a trifecta.

In 44 games this season the 19-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points. Nonetheless, the Toronto Maple Leafs star has not received rookie of the month honors thus far.

That could change after the performances he displayed in January. In nine games this month, he has registered three goals with and 10 assists for 13 points. His point total could see an increase with two more games before the month ends.

Also, the advance numbers during this month further increase Marner’s case for a rookie of the month award. Take a look at his Corsi For per 60 while playing 5v5 which has trended upwards throughout the month.

Then his Fenwick For per 60 reflects also shows a steadily climb from the start of the month to now. Safe to say, with each January day that went by, he only got better.

Along with the advanced stats, Marner’s month has passed the eye test. In every rookie of the month award, the recipient needs to have a couple of statement games during the month.

For Marner, none were more evident than his January 7th game versus the Montreal Canadiens. This game saw him collect three assists for three points and two of the three were highlight reel material.

The first came on a Tyler Bozak goal when Marner rushed to the net to set up Bozak for a one-timer. In the second assist, he picked up the puck going around from face-off circle to the other. Once a lane opened up, he placed on the stick of James van Riemsdyk for the goal.

Furthermore, the rookie competition went quiet for this month.

On his team, Matthews continues to have a stellar rookie season, but January has been okay for his standards. Putting up four points and four assists with two games remaining to go. Also, Nylander has put up one goal and five assists for six points, not exactly lighting the world on fire this month.

Around the league, nothing noteworthy to derail the opportunity of Marner winning rookie of the month. Patrik Laine has missed most of January with a concussion while Zach Werenski has not made much noise on the stat sheet.

Though his rookie season has brought Toronto fans out of their seat, the accolades have not come. Playing second fiddle to two of his teammates and an impressive defenseman from Columbus.

This month Marner should get his due and receive the award, making it the third Toronto rookie to win this award. Add this to the growing list that shows the bright future of the organization.

