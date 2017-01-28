Toronto Maple Leafs: A Ten Point Week In Review

The Toronto Maple Leafs had another good week in the standings, going 2-1, but will have the weekend off thanks to the All-Star Game.

Here are ten thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs past week.

1) Back to back shutouts for Andersen. This week, Frederik Andersen reminded us again that he’s a good goaltender and that anyone who wanted to run him out of town five games into the season was foolish.

2) Balanced scoring. Of the nine goals the Leafs scored this week, only Nazem Kadri scored more than once. Toronto got goals from Polak, Matthews, Marner, JVR, Soshnikov, Hyman and Nylander in addition to Kadri’s pair. This type of balance is how teams go deep in the playoffs, so don’t be shocked if Toronto gets there and actually wins a series. It’s hard for teams to stop three scoring lines.

3) Nylander rumors are insane. William Nylander isn’t going anywhere unless it’s a monstrous offer for the Leafs. TSN’s Darren Dreger talked a little on this where he mentioned Lamoriello isn’t going to give him up. Perhaps this will slow down the suggestions. Toronto needs a top four defender, but what they don’t need is to trade William Nylander for one. Anyone can be dealt, but the odds of Nylander going 68 games into his NHL career are pretty slim.

4) Leo Komarov’s hit was clean. There was enough salt on Twitter to completely bury Alberta after the Leo Komarov hit on Johnny Gaudreau. The lesson here, for Gaudreau, is don’t watch your pass – something that still, for whatever reason, escapes even the smartest hockey players.

Aforementioned hit by Komarov on Gaudreau. Clean? Not Clean? pic.twitter.com/lS3N0HhnFz — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 24, 2017

5) The Komarov/Giordano “fight” was hilarious. It’s hard to watch the gif of this fight without laughing.

not fighting majors pic.twitter.com/KIZnyisQgd — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 24, 2017

It’s even harder when you watch it in reverse.

i can’t stop pic.twitter.com/NdwDXknljt — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 24, 2017

6) Carl Grundstrom could be coming to North America next year. Reports are out that the Leafs are working on getting their Swedish star to come over for the 2017-2018 season. He’s having a good year for Frolunda, with 12 goals in 31 games, but I doubt he’s coming over to play with the Leafs. It’s a Marlies scenario for Grundstrom, similar to William Nylander, and I doubt there’s much consideration otherwise.

7) Rielly injury not being the end of the world update: Still not the end of the world. The Leafs are now 3-2-1, counting the injury game, since Morgan Rielly went down.

8) Can someone get McElhinney a real mask? He’s been an adequate backup, so he shouldn’t be going anywhere at the deadline. Let the poor guy have some artwork.

9) For all the JVR/Nylander talk regarding bringing in a defender, why isn’t anyone talking about a package including Kasperi Kapanen and a first round pick? Kapanen is having a high point total season for the Marlies and his value might be as high as ever right now. If the Leafs can bring over Vladimir Tkachyov and pick up the depth center they’re after then the forward group will be pretty full. That makes Kapenen expendable. Maybe it’s Kapanen, Bozak and a pick.

10) Soshnikov scored this week, but I still stand by swapping him out for Kerby Rychel. It’s going to take more than a goal the goalie should have saved to change my mind.

