Toronto Maple Leafs: A Ten Point Week In Review

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a bit of adversity this week and the response was troubling, from players and fans alike.

Here are ten thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs past week as they head back into action tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

1) The Morgan Rielly injury isn’t the end of the world. Is Rielly important to the Leafs? Of course he is, but his absence isn’t the sole reason the Leafs lost to the Rangers. That’s just an easy out.

2) Jake Gardiner is not a bad defenseman. After the Leafs lost 5-2 to New York the Jake Gardiner hate train was fired up once again. No player is perfect, and all players make mistakes – even the savior Auston Matthews. The only difference for players not named Gardiner is that media and fans don’t point out every mistake in an attempt to de-legitimize him as a good hockey player.

3) One and done for Frank Corrado. For whatever reason – despite not playing a bad game – Frank Corrado is out again. This has to be one of the worst examples of a team destroying a players career. If he doesn’t have a future, and won’t get a shot, in Toronto then trade him or waive him and let him move on.

4) Sabres versus Leafs will never be Eichel versus Matthews, simply because Matthews is the superior player – and it’s not even close.

5) Everything Mitch Marner does is exciting, every single game. He plays the game at a speed higher than most players out there and if Matthews isn’t careful he might just lose the Calder to his teammate, which is also another exciting thing about the Leafs.

6) The injury to Rielly wasn’t dirty and didn’t require a penalty like the outcries of Twitter suggest. It’s an unfortunate play to one of the Leafs better players. Frustrating outcome, but not a play that required the torches to be lit.

7) Mike Babcock had his fandom on full display for Matt Martin this week and while Martin isn’t playing as bad as I though he would, he’s still overpaid and taking a spot away from a better player as early as next season. It’s not his money that causes the team any issues, it’s his roster spot. It’s easy to keep the flies off the young guys when the flies can’t even catch the young guys. How many times has an opposing player actually caught Marner, Matthews or Nylander with a devastating hit? Players don’t get jumped anymore, it’s not 1985.

8) Martin Marincin will draw into the lineup for tonight’s game. This should ease the hatred toward Jake Gardiner because people seem to hate the steady Marincin even more.

9) There’s starting to be a connection in the media to the Leafs and Shattenkirk, but perhaps only as a rental. The Leafs don’t need rentals, at least not extremely high priced ones like Kevin Shattenkirk.

10) Nearing the end of January and the Leafs are in a wildcard spot. That’s fantastic, and they deserve the record they have. Four games in hand on Boston for third in the division, and only two points back. Two points back of the Senators for 2nd in the division. This team is here, regardless of whether or not you want to be conservative. This is a playoff team.

