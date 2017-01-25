Toronto Maple Leafs: 4th Line Ideas + Kadri Career High

The Toronto Maple Leafs, fresh off an exciting 4-0 win against Calgary on Monday, will take on the Red Wings tonight in Detroit.

The Red Wings have been one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and are on a three-game losing streak. All three losses were, however, in overtime. Despite the bad record, the Wings are by no means a push-over.

Frederik Andersen will start for the Leafs after picking up his second shut-out of the season on Monday.

The Wings and Leafs is always a great matchup, so it should be a pretty good game. At worst, you get to watch Henrick Zetterberg play for an hour, so I’m in.

The Fourth Line?

Elliotte Friedman mentioned in his 30 Thoughts the Toronto Maple Leafs are searching for a “depth-centre.” This shouldn’t surprise anyone since the Leafs fourth-line has been a blot on an otherwise excellent season.

Gauthier isn’t ready for the NHL – or maybe he is ready for an NHL that no longer exists, given his style of play. Ben Smith is a good penalty-killer, but not really that good, at least in my opinion. Shoshnikov has disappointed, and Martin is alright, though overpaid and unnecessary.

If I was in charge, I’d take a page out of the Blue Jackets book and ignore the tradition of playing grinders on the bottom line. They have Sam Gagner and Scott Hartnell playing on the 4th line at 5v5 and I think the Leafs should try something similar.

Why not use some combo of Leipsic, Kapanen, and Leivo? Maybe trade for a player in the vein of Sam Gagner or Mark Arcobello – someone who can provide a level of skill not normally seen on a fourth line.

This gives you extra power-play options and it allows you to manipulate favorable matchups. It’s working in Columbus, why not here?

Random

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a league worst 1-6 in the shoot-out…According to Kristen Schilton, Morgan Rielly is out again tonight, but hasn’t been ruled out for Thursday…..I would guess he isn’t playing until after the all-star break….You should read this cool piece by Jonas Siegal on JVR…Jake Gardiner is awesome…..Kadri has already matched his career high of 20 goals….People keep talking about how no one could have seen Gardiner and Kadri having such good seasons or predicted the Leafs would be a playoff team. But they did. I did. Many times. And I saw lots of people saying the same things. I don’t know why people are acting so surprised.

