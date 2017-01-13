Torey Krug Calling Out Boston Bruins ‘Passengers’

The Boston Bruins seem to be having another ‘passenger problem’ with their team. This time around, Bruins defenseman Torey Krug helped used the media to take his teammates to task for their inaction.

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was unhappy with Thursday night’s loss to the Predators. Once again, the Bruins made a mediocre goaltender look spectacular. Predators backup netminder Jusse Saros stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 win over the Black and Gold.

It’s the same old story. The Bruins seemed to dominate most of the game but just couldn’t finish off their chances. The B’s were playing against a team that was without two of their best defencemen, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban. It should have been a 6-1 drubbing, but in the end the Bruins gave up two points.

The Boston Bruins are still in second place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins paper-thin one point lead will likely not hold up against the Ottawa Senators, who have played five fewer games than Boston.

“At this point in the year with teams fighting for points and trying to make their way into playoff spots, it’s a tough thing to do. Guys have to come to the rink ready to go in that regard.” – Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug

The Bruins will need to put together a win streak of their own soon. If they continue to play .500 hockey, they’ll find themselves once again on the outside looking in when it comes to being in playoff contention come April. The 25-year old blueliner expressed his frustration after the 2-1 loss.

“Overall I think we played well, but at this point in the season we’re kind of sick of moral victories. We want to get results,” said Krug to the media (via CSNNE.com) after Thursday’s game. “I think it’s one that we definitely should have had. Their defense did a good job in the slot of limiting our second chances, and that’s something that we talked about in between periods.

“At this point in the year with teams fighting for points and trying to make their way into playoff spots, it’s a tough thing to do. Guys have to come to the rink ready to go in that regard.”

It’s not the stinging rebuke that Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave to his teammates last season. But the message is still clear. The Boston Bruins can not have any one not pulling their weight if they expect to make the playoffs this season.

Krug hasn’t been one of those passengers. Krug has put up five points in the last five games for Boston. He’s also on a two-game goal streak. The Michigan native is the Bruins top scoring American player. He also leads all defencemen with 26 points.

This article originally appeared on