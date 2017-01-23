This Date in Ottawa Senators History

January 23 1996,

The Ottawa Senators acquired Wade Radden, Damian Rhodes from the New York Islanders for Martin Straka and Bryan Berard.

Bryan Berard was selected with the 1st overall pick in the 1995 draft, followed by Wade Radden 2nd overall.

Bryan Berard put up 75 points in 58 games on the backend for the Detroit Jr. Redwings of the OHL in his draft year. Berard and the Jr Redwings fell short losing in the memorial cup finals to the Kamloops Blazers.

The Senators selected the offensive defenseman first overall. Ottawa dealt Berard to the Islanders after contract talks broke down and he informed the club he wouldn’t report.

Berard returned to the OHL scoring 89 points in 56 games.

Wade Redden was assigned to Brandon Wheat Kings for the 1995-1996 seasons. Redden put up 54 points in 51 games in the WHL. Redden had helped lead the Brandon Wheat Kings to the Memorial Cup tournament twice, and was a two time gold medal winner for Canada at the World Junior’s.

Wade Redden started off his NHL career fast scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot in the NHL. Redden helped Ottawa to reach the postseason for the first time in team history. The Senators wouldn’t miss the postseason again till 2008-09 the first season the organization was without Redden.

Redden spent 11 seasons being an assistant captain, eight in Ottawa, playing in 838 games for the organization. Redden is 2nd in franchise defenseman history scoring with 410 points.

On July 1, 2008, Redden signed a six-year, $39 million contract with the New York Rangers. Redden would play 2 seasons in New York before being sent to the AHL. Redden was a compliance buyout following the 2012-13 NHL lockout.

Bryan Berard also started his career off as the fast winning rookie of the year. Berard made the 1998 USA Olympic team. Berard bounced around being dealt, after just 4 seasons in New York to the Toronto Maple Leafs, for Felix Potvin and round 6 pick in the 1999 draft.

While playing for the Leafs, Berard took a scary stick to face. Marian Hossa clipped Berard in the right eye on a follow through, severely injuring it. Berard thought his career was finished reaching a 6.5 million dollar settlement with an insurance company. Berard sat out the 2000-2001 season undergoing eye surgeries before returning his settlement and taking a risky NHL comeback signing with the New York Rangers.

Berard bounced around the NHL playing for three different clubs before heading to the KHL. In 2006, he was the first NHL player to ever test positive for steroids. Berard retired after the 2008–09 season.

Damian Rhodes played 4 seasons in Ottawa helping the Senators to their first playoff appearance. Rhodes split starts with Ron Tugnutt. Rhodes was traded in the 1999 offseason to the Atlanta Thrashers for future considerations.

Martin Straka played in 22 games scoring 12 points for the Islanders before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Florida Panthers.

Want your voice heard? Join the SenShot team!

This article originally appeared on