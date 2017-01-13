The Washington Capitals are Hot, and the Rest of the NHL Should be Scared

After a slow start, the Washington Capitals have transformed into a very scary team.

The Washington Capitals have been a different team since the calendar turned to 2017. They have yet to lose in the new year and have been playing arguably the best hockey of anyone in the entire NHL. Skeptics of the Caps will argue that this is the same old Washington team — great in the regular season, but will collapse in the post season.

While many around the league will likely dismiss the Caps, this is in fact, not the same old Capitals.

Washington’s problem in the past has been the one-dimensional aspect of the team. If superstars Alexander Ovechkin or Nicklas Backstrom were not playing well, the team typically faltered. Or, if the team was great on offense, the defense often lacked.

Even to start this season, Washington was struggling. Ovechkin was playing well, but the rest of the team was lacking. The scoring was down and the defense wasn’t playing up to par.

However, all of a sudden, something has clicked. Washington looks like a complete team — one not just focused on putting up big offensive numbers like in seasons past, but a team that plays well in its own zone with defensemen that can provide offense when needed. Not only are they playing good defense, but guys like John Carlson, Demitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen have been providing offense as well.

Perhaps the best thing about the current version of the Caps is the depth. That has always been an issue in the past, particularly in the postseason. However, Washington is getting solid production from all four lines.

Aside from being front-loaded with talent with the likes of Ovechkin, Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Justin Williams, and TJ Oshie, the Caps have plenty of guys on lines three and four who can produce.

Jay Beagle has been masterful on face-offs and has finally given Washington a legitimate third-line center.

Oh, and don’t forget the play of goalie Braden Holtby. Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner currently has 21 wins and a GAA of 1.90. Having one of the top goalies in the league playing with a stacked team in front of him is a scary thought, especially in the post season.

There is still a lot of games to be played, and an entire post season, but if Washington continues to progress the way it is, good things could be in the future come playoff time.

