The Toronto Maple Leafs are the most exciting team in the NHL.

Outside of the fact the Toronto Maple Leafs have the two best rookies in the league, their entire game is built around exciting hockey.

This team is the complete opposite of boring, racking up significant totals in the shot attempts department, for and against. Now, I’m sure we could all live without such a high against total, but there’s no denying it makes for an interesting product.

Toronto has the second highest corsi-for per 60 and the fourth highest corsi-against per 60 – at 5v5 – giving them a total for/against event total of 121.01 per 60 minutes.

Now, the exciting gameplay wouldn’t necessarily be true if the against total was significantly higher than the for, but that isn’t the case here. Toronto’s 60.52 (for) and 60.49 (against) are both high. There are a lot of chances during a Leafs game.

The next highest total is the New York Islanders at 118.41. The spread for them isn’t quite the same. They have the highest CA60 and an average CF60. Not nearly as exciting.

The team that comes in third is the Pittsburgh Penguins with a total of 118.25. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t think the Penguins are exciting.

The three most boring – or low event – teams? Winnipeg, St Louis and New Jersey. Seems about right, doesn’t it?

Add in that the Leafs are one of only six teams to exceed three goals for per game this year and it’s pretty easy to get excited when they take the ice without even considering the names on the back of the sweaters.

Three out of four of the highest scoring rookies at the All-Star break are Leafs. Five of the top 12 are Leafs.

Four of the ten rookies that have reached 10 goals this year are Leafs. Toronto could have seven players hit 20 goals by the end of the season.

If people are looking for fun, exciting hockey this year they’re putting on a Toronto Maple Leafs game. We’ve come a long way from 30th in the NHL and the boring hockey that coming dead last entailed. Enjoy it, Leafs fans.

This article originally appeared on