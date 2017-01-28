The NHL 100: A list of the greatest players in league annals
LOS ANGELES (AP) Here is a list of The NHL 100, the greatest players in league history as chosen by a 58-member panel of league executives, former players and media members in honor of the league’s centennial. The NHL revealed 33 players primarily from the league’s first half-century on New Year’s Day, and the rest were announced Friday night during a ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.
—
Sid Abel
Syl Apps
Andy Bathgate
Jean Beliveau
Max Bentley
Toe Blake
Johnny Bower
Turk Broda
Johnny Bucyk
King Clancy
Charlie Conacher
Alex Delvecchio
Bill Durnan
Bernie Geoffrion
Glenn Hall
Doug Harvey
Tim Horton
Gordie Howe
Red Kelly
Ted Kennedy
Dave Keon
Elmer Lach
Ted Lindsay
Frank Mahovlich
Dickie Moore
Howie Morenz
Jacques Plante
Henri Richard
Maurice Richard
Terry Sawchuk
Milt Schmidt
Eddie Shore
Georges Vezina
Bobby Orr
Brad Park
Larry Robinson
Serge Savard
Ken Dryden
Tony Esposito
Bernie Parent
Yvan Cournoyer
Bob Gainey
Bobby Hull
Guy Lafleur
Bobby Clarke
Marcel Dionne
Phil Esposito
Jacques Lemaire
Stan Mikita
Gilbert Perreault
Jean Ratelle
Darryl Sittler
Mike Bossy
Mike Gartner
Jari Kurri
Wayne Gretzky
Pat LaFontaine
Mark Messier
Denis Savard
Peter Stastny
Bryan Trottier
Ray Bourque
Paul Coffey
Al MacInnis
Denis Potvin
Borje Salming
Grant Fuhr
Billy Smith
Chris Chelios
Brian Leetch
Scott Niedermayer
Scott Stevens
Dominik Hasek
Patrick Roy
Pavel Bure
Brett Hull
Luc Robitaille
Brendan Shanahan
Sergei Fedorov
Peter Forsberg
Ron Francis
Mario Lemieux
Eric Lindros
Mike Modano
Joe Nieuwendyk
Adam Oates
Joe Sakic
Mats Sundin
Steve Yzerman
Martin Brodeur
Pavel Datsyuk
Nicklas Lidstrom
Chris Pronger
Teemu Selanne
Sidney Crosby
Patrick Kane
Duncan Keith
Alex Ovechkin
Jonathan Toews
Jaromir Jagr