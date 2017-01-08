The Legend of the Carolina Hurricanes: A Link to the Past

It’s Sunday again and we’ve got the best Carolina Hurricanes’ stories Google can find!

Ok things aren’t looking too good for the Carolina Hurricanes right now. The team can barely score on the power play, and the Flyers won last night meaning our games in hand put us two points behind instead of tied if the Canes win out. Also, the team might ride Cam Ward until he’s officially broken again, but the thing is there isn’t anybody to give him some rest with Eddie Lack out with a concussion. Add to the fact the Hurricanes seem to be out playing every team (except for the New Jersey Devils one of the worst teams in the league) yet still only win half the games. Yep, it’s not a fun time to be a Hurricanes fan, but then again has it ever really been?

But enough doom and gloom. The team is better than in years past and they keep improving, and as you’ll see in one of the articles below the Hurricanes have gamed the draft better than anybody else in the league. And as you’ll see in a link below, reinforcements are almost here on the offensive side of things to join. Ok with that settled let’s move on to the links.

Some Stories for Your Consideration

Mark Shiver over at The Hockey Writers wrote about the Carolina Hurricanes scoring issues. He provided some ideas about how Carolina could improve things. Probably his best suggestion is to try to get to the front of the net more which I think many fans could sympathize with.

Given that I’m a big fan of all things Canes history I found this next article especially entertaining. Matt Somma over at Between the Circles compiled a nice list of all the Hurricanes trades with the Columbus Blue Jackets. I had completely forgotten Anson Carter was a former Cane. I think I know who will be the focus of my next Blast From the Past article.

The guys at Canes and Coffee had a guest writer Dominic Tiano come on and take a look at the Hurricanes prospects performances in the World Juniors. The piece takes a good look at Nicolas

Roy, Julien Gauthier, Jake Bean, and Jane Kuokkanen. Really well done and a must read for Canes fans looking for a little hope.

Of course, I would be remiss without posting a link about Jorge Alves brief yet impressive stint between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes. I think it’s getting really dusty in here I need to move on to the next article.

And finally, Sean Tierney over at Hockey Graphs writes about which NHL teams are poised for the most success in the NHL draft. Guess who’s in the best position? If you guessed the Vancouver Canucks you’re way off and should probably focus on running your team instead of reading my blog. Although I do appreciate the clicks, Mr. Benning.

Well, that’s all folks until next Sunday where maybe we have a playoff spot or maybe the spiral down to nothingness has overtaken everything. Either way, it will be a surprise!

