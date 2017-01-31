The Islanders may be getting kicked out of the Barclays Center soon

Moving to Brooklyn seems like the hip new thing to do in New York these days, but it appears that the Islanders may soon be moving out of the city.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the Barclays Center in Brooklyn may be planning on terminating their relationship with the NHL club in the next few years. According to sources “familiar with the facility’s financials,” it’s believed that Barclays would make more money without renting to the Islanders, meaning it’s “no longer worth it” to host the team.

As of earlier this month, a financial projection shared with potential investors showed the Islanders won’t contribute any revenue after the 2018-19 season — a clear signal that the team won’t play there, the people said.

The arena, which opened in 2012, is also home to the Brooklyn Nets and is one of the premiere music venues on the East Coast.

Spokespeople for both the Islanders and the arena have declined to comment on Bloomberg’s report, though there’s certainly reason to believe the speculation.

Since the Islanders moved into Barclays in 2015, they’ve encountered numerous issues with the building’s ability to host hockey. From a significant number of obstructed-view seats, to poor ice conditions, to low attendance numbers — it’s been a rocky residency for the Isles so far. Those issues have been easier for the team to organization to swallow knowing that Barclays pays around $53.5 million annually for the rights to the team’s business operations.

Both the team and the arena could opt-out of the lease in the coming years. If the Islanders pull out of the deal, they’ll be able to relocate after next season. If Barclays decides to move on, they’ll have to give the organization two years to find a new home.

Over the weekend, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the Islanders’ ownership group was “looking very seriously” at other options for a future barn.

“Well, the owners are committed to the franchise. They’re committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders. There are some issues about playing in Barclays. It may be fundamental to the system, and that’s not something that can be fixed in the short terms. I think as is prudent, Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky are reviewing the situation and looking very seriously at what their options are.”

It’s not yet known what those options might be, but it’s looking like the Islanders may once again be on the move at some point in the near future.