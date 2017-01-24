The Carolina Hurricanes Should Trade Ron Hainsey

Ron Hainsey is a valuable player that could bring the Carolina Hurricanes a nice return

People gave, and still give, Ron Hainsey a lot of flak over his play here in Carolina. There was that run last year where it seemed every puck bounced off his skate and in the net. Other than a couple issues with bad luck, Hainsey has been a stabilizing force on the Carolina Hurricanes blue line. As the trade deadline approaches, Carolina needs to determine if they are buyers or sellers. The thing is that no matter which the team decides to go, trading Ron Hainsey away is the best decision.

Ron Hainsey is a really solid defender

Ron Hainsey isn’t going to wow anybody with his offensive skills but his defensive prowess is often very underrated. He plays top line minutes and while he isn’t slotted against the opponents top line he has shown he can play against them and not give up too much ground. In fact, if one looks at the shot locations when Ron Hainsey is on the ice it shows that he is an effective suppressor of shots on his side. Thanks to Micah McCurdy at HockeyViz.com for the chart:



The blue is very good for this chart. But what about the red one is asking, well that’s the side where Justin Faulk plays. I said Hainsey was a solid defenseman I didn’t say he was a miracle worker.

Depth wins in the playoffs

And that’s what makes Hainsey so valuable to teams headed to the playoffs. Most of those teams already have solid top pairings, but there are very few that could say that there is no room for improvement. Hainsey has shown he can fit it with a team that thrives on puck

possession and skating since that is the same style that the Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters uses.

The fact that Hainsey can keep up with a fast-paced style of hockey while remaining solid defensively makes him a valuable piece for any team. Teams like the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, or Edmonton Oilers all could use an upgrade at defense. I know I’d rather have Ron Hainsey than Kris Russell on my blueline but that’s just me. To think that one of these teams wouldn’t give up a 2nd round pick or multiple late rounds to help them win a cup seems preposterous. Especially in the 2018 draft where Francis could use a few extra picks seeing as how the Hurricanes only have their own picks for that year.

He could leave no matter what

Hainsey is a free agent at the end of this year. With that in mind, the idea of trading him becomes even more tempting. At thirty-five years old, Hainsey doesn’t have too many years left in the NHL and he’s yet to play a single playoff game despite being in the league for eleven years. In fact, Hainsey holds the record in the NHL for most games played without an NHL appearance. Given his uptick in performance and his desire, I’m sure, to play in the playoffs, Carolina resigning him isn’t guaranteed. And even if he did want to stay in Carolina he’s going to want term and more money. The Canes giving him either probably isn’t the best move for a defenseman that will be 36 years old to start next season.

Trust the Process

With Ron Francis’s commitment to building the team up through the draft, moving Ron Hainsey at the deadline makes perfect sense whether the Hurricanes are in the playoffs or not. Many people would think it’s stupid to trade away players if the team is going to make the playoffs but there is a precedent for such a move. The Calgary Flames two years ago traded away Curtis Glencross despite being in a position to make the playoffs to the Washington Capitals for a 2nd and 3rd round pick. Really I don’t think it’s a matter of if Francis trades Ron Hainsey, but when does he trade the defenseman. Hopefully, Hainsey moves to a real contender so for first time in his career actually compete to win the Stanley Cup. It’s the least the Hurricanes can do for him after three years of solid play.

