The Best Anaheim Ducks Third Jerseys of All-Time

As Reebok passes the baton to Addidas for jersey design, We look at the best alternate jerseys in Anaheim Ducks history.

Under Adidas, each NHL team will be limited to just their home and away jersey starting from the 2017-18 season. Alternate jerseys most likely will return in 2019.

A similar situation rose after the 2006-07 season involving the Reebok Edge jerseys before returning a season later.

The Anaheim Ducks haven’t produced many third jerseys since the league wide movement in 1995 but there is no shortage of home runs produced.

NOTE: This is not the official rankings and are just the opinions of Peter Ingbretson and Julius Choi.

1. 2003 Mighty Ducks Black and Purple Alternates

Spoiler alert: This is the only jersey that we agreed upon.

JC: This design laid the groundwork of the black home jerseys during the Stanley Cup Year.

Simplicity is king which the crest in the front satisfies. College jerseys are like this now and I wish that was the case today in the pros.

Quite fitting for a team to introduce a black and purple color scheme to a bruising sport like hockey.

PI: The main reasons I like this jersey start off with the look of them. It’s a very simple vintage look. The laces on the neck are a very classic hockey jersey look.

The purple, gray and white on black complement each other perfectly. All in all, of all the alternates the Anaheim Ducks have had this one by far is the most simplistic and old fashion looking alternate they’ve had.

2. Alternate Turned Primary/Current Alternates

JC: The popular thrift store grab MDA eggplant jerseys retired in 2006, much to the chagrin of the Ducks fans.

The jerseys returned for regular season game in 2013 for “Throwback Night”, garnering the pleas of the majority to at least bring back the original logo.

As a result, they produced orange jerseys in 2015-16 that christened the duck mask logo.

It is really nice to see a jersey color that captures a person’s attention. It is unfortunate, however, that the temporary home for them will be the storage room.

PI: In 2010, when the Ducks unveiled these alternate jerseys (pictured above) with webbed ‘D’, I at the time believe that these should have been the new primaries (That day eventually came in 2014).

I love the look of these jerseys with the design of the sleeve cuffs and continuing that design on the sides.

3. Current Alternates/Wild Wing

PI: For the third and final spot, you can’t go wrong with the ones we have now.

The all-orange is a very good touch with the black and gold sleeve cuff and black numbers really standing out. They almost in a way mirror the Stadium Series uniforms.

JC: Every team has donned a horrible jersey and for the Ducks, it featured Wild Wing breaking through ice.

This is the jersey that people love to hate because of the childish feel but still have in their jersey collection. But one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

What is your favorite Anaheim Ducks alternate?

