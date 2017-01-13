Taylor Hall delivers brutal elbow to face of Zack Kassian, refuses to fight

After former Oilers top pick Taylor Hall was honored in his return to Edmonton on Thursday night, the Devils winger became quite a pest on the ice. Not only did he get on the scoresheet with an assist, but he also managed to spark some nastiness between the two sides.

In the third period, Hall delivered a nasty elbow to the face of former teammate Zack Kassian right off a face-off. Hall isn’t known as a dirty player but there certainly appeared to be intent behind the elbow. The brutal blow left Kassian steaming mad and with a bloody mouth.

Not surprisingly, Kassian went right after Hall and confronted him, dropping the gloves in hopes of a fight.

But Hall, who has just two fights in six-plus NHL seasons, wanted no part of going t0e-to-toe with Kassian. As soon as the Oilers tough guy dropped the gloves, Hall covered his face with his arms and waited for teammates and officials to come to the rescue and break the skirmish up.

Ultimately, Edmonton got a power play as a result of the sequence, as Hall was given a double-minor for high-sticking and Kassian received two minutes for roughing.

After the game, Hall said that he didn’t mean to catch Kassian in the face on the play and wishes he could have it back.