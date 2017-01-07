Tanner Pearson tips in the OT winner versus Minnesota

Los Angeles Kings 4 Minnesota Wild 3

After heading to overtime, the Kings needed the help of Tanner Pearson to get the job done.

Tanner Pearson tipped home Alex Martinez’s pass at 3:32 of OT, giving the Los Angeles Kings the 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild.

After a disastrous shutout loss to the Red Winds last Thursday, the Kings bounced back. Incredibly, they did so against one of the hotter teams in all of hockey.

It was all Minnesota in the first period with the Wild scoring two by Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle.

But the Kings settled down in the second and tied it up with goals by Jeff Carter and Marian Gaborik.

Jake Muzzin scored the tie-breaking power-play goal in the third. This snapped his 18-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 23rd.

Shockingly, Zach Parise then evened it up when goalie Darcy Kuemper was pulled for a 6-on-4 play in the final minute.

Tanner Pearson scored at 3:32 of overtime as the @LAKings snapped Minnesota’s road win streak at seven games. #MINvsLAK pic.twitter.com/ajIySbSXbb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2017

This came after a tripping penalty on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty.

Goalie Peter Budaj gets the win with 21 saves out of 24 shots and the Kings get a victory in the second game of this 7 home-game stretch.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau heads to Anaheim on Sunday to face the Ducks, who fired him last spring after four consecutive Pacific Division titles and just three playoff series victories.

With its point on the OT loss, Boudreau secured a winning percentage that will bring him back to Staples on January 29th to coach the Central division team at the All-Star game.

With the win the Kings are back in the wildcard spot.

Up next they host the Stars on Monday night.

This article originally appeared on