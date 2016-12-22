Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Thread For Game No. 34

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their short home stand with a bang on Tuesday night. Considering the injuries the team has dealt with since then, can the Lightning overcome and keep momentum on their side against the St. Louis Blues tonight at the Amalie Arena?

The Tampa Bay Lightning continues to face the same issue that has continually plagued the team all season long, injuries. In addition to the already long list of players relegated to the sidelines with a variety of maladies, the Lightning lost goaltender Ben Bishop for 3-4 weeks after suffering a Lower-Body Injury on Tuesday night.

It seems Ben Bishop may not be the only one headed to the sidelines this week. Both Lightning forwards Cedric Paquette and Vladislav Namestnikov were not at the Lightning’s morning skate this morning. While there have been no official announcements from the team, this can’t possibly be a good sign.

Despite all the injuries the team has been forced to deal with, the Lightning still have a job to do. Thankfully, after falling face first into what seemed like one of the worst downward spirals in Lightning history, the Lightning finally seemed to get their groove back when they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday.

As the Tampa Bay Lightning charges back into the Amalie Arena tonight to take on the St. Louis Blues for the second, and final, time this season, the Lightning will be looking to keep the momentum they kicked into motion on Tuesday night remains on their side.

As you can imagine, this is going to be no easy task. Right now, the St. Louis Blues occupy the third place position in the Central Division. If this isn’t enough to get those spidey senses tingling, allow us to point out Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is now second place in the NHL in overall points.

While many of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s strongest scorers have been relegated to the sidelines with various injuries, the Lightning is still finding ways to put the puck in the back of the net. This is in no small part to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin.

In his last five games, Drouin has picked up four goals and two assists for a total of six points. This includes two multi-point nights. On December 10th, Drouin picked up two goals against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and on December 20th, Drouin picked up a goal and an assist against the Lightning’s Atlantic Division foes, the Detroit Red Wings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be in for a tough fight tonight, but if there is any team in the National Hockey League with the ability to find a way to fight back and overcome in the face of adversity, it’s the Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Bolts can manage to stick to their system and stay out of the box, fans will be in for a rather interesting game tonight in the Sunshine State.

Do you want to be a part of the action? Whether you’ll be in the stands tonight at the Amalie Arena or watching the game from the comfort of your home, join us here at Bolts By The Bay as we discuss all tonight’s action! All you need to do is scroll down a little and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

As always, enjoy the game and LET’S GO LIGHTNING!

Topics: Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference

