Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Boston Bruins: Live Thread For Game No. 51

The Tampa Bay Lightning heads home to the Amalie Arena in the hopes of picking up a much-needed two points from their Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Bruins.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has had a much-needed four days off while the rest of the hockey world has turned their eyes towards the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 All-Star Weekend festivities. While this was an amazing weekend for players and fans alike, it’s time to get back to business.

The Lightning has a lot on the line right now. One false move and the Bolts could have their sights redirected from the postseason to the offseason. If the Tampa Bay Lightning have any hopes of salvaging the season and potentially putting themselves back in the playoff picture, the time for action is now.

The good news is, the Lightning will get an opportunity to right the course in just around an hour. After their short four day vacation, the Lightning is about to head back into the Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside to take on the Boston Bruins in their third and final meeting of the season.

The bad news is, the first two meetings between these two teams didn’t exactly go the way the Lightning or their fans would’ve hoped. In fact, even if the Bolts do find a way to bring home the much-needed two points in tonight’s contest, the Bruins would still win the seasons series.

At the same time, this is not a sign to sit back on their heels and not give 110 percent on the ice. There will be 19,092 Lightning fans inside the arena and hundreds of thousands more watching at home who will be screaming their heads off in support of their team. This is more than enough for the team to give it their all.

Right now, it is Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov who is leading the team in both goals and overall points. In addition to his team accomplishments, it should be noted that not only did he break Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin’s fastest skater record at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, but he also picked up two goals and two assists at the NHL All-Star Game.

In the 43 games Kucherov has played with the Bolts this season, the 23-year-old Russian native has brought home 19 goals and 25 assists for a total of 44 points to go along with his plus-6 rating. In his last five games, he’s picked up two goals and an assist.

Thankfully, Nikita Kucherov is not the only player with a knack for finding the back of the net. Unsurprisingly, it is Kucherov’ NHL All-Star Game companion Victor Hedman who is right on his heels in the point race. In the 47 games Heddy has played this season, he’s brought home seven goals and 31 assists for a total of 38 points. These numbers place Hedman in first place in assists and second in overall points.

It may not seem like it right now, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have everything needed in order to turn things around and really make something of the season at their disposal right now. The only thing left for the team to do is lace up their skates and get the job done.

Are you one of the people who can’t make it to tonight’s game? Maybe you’re just looking for something to do during intermission while you’re waiting in those ridiculously long lines for a drink? Well, never fear, we have you covered.

Join us here at Bolts By The Bay as we engage in discussion about tonight’s action, what the team needs to do in order to get back on track, and any other shenanigans that may pop up along the way. All you need to do to join the party is scroll down a little until you hit the comments section and let your voices be heard.

First and foremost, we hope you enjoy the game. As always, LET’S GO BOLTS!

Topics: Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference

This article originally appeared on