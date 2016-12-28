Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Matthew Peca From Syracuse Crunch

Amidst the rash of injuries lately, the Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled a player from the Syracuse Crunch yet again. Forward Matthew Peca will join the team and he could make his NHL debut against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

For most of this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning have fallen to the injury bug, and players on the main roster have been dropping by the day it seems. Thus, this has allowed the organization to call up several players from the Syracuse Crunch, and many of them have filled in well. More recently, the Lightning have recalled forward Matthew Peca, and he could make his NHL debut on Wednesday night.

Peca, who was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2011 Draft, has appeared in 28 games with the Crunch this season and is sixth on the team with 17 points (5-12–17). The 23 year-old Ontario native played for Quinnipiac University from 2011 to 2015 and then moved onto to play with Syracuse in 2015.

He hasn’t appeared in an NHL game yet and could see some action on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Peca’s presence will be welcomed, as the Lightning have been hit hard by injuries as of late, though the short Christmas break has helped in getting players well and back onto the ice.

According to Bolt Prospects, “Peca’s work ethic is off the page with tireless forechecking and courage to go into high traffic areas despite his lack of size. Versatile player excels on the point on the PP as well as on the PK. Has quick hands and the intelligence of a great playmaker.”

Some of his weaknesses include his size and getting overwhelmed along the wall. Peca is “the kind of quality depth player who can help you at all levels of the organization when called upon.”

He is among several Crunch players who have been recalled by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the past month or two, and some have stayed longer than expected, like forward Michael Bournival, who has performed well in his time with Tampa Bay this season. We’ll see if there is anyone else the organization is looking to bring up if the injuries continue to pile up.

