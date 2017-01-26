T.J. Oshie Will Miss Thursday’s Game Against New Jersey

T.J. Oshie won’t be on the ice when the Caps go to New Jersey Thursday night.

The Washington Capitals will be without one of their stars when they take on the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. Forward T.J. Oshie has been ruled out of the contest to reportedly deal with a “family matter”

According to Mike Vogel of washingtoncaps.com, Oshie had to fly home Thursday to deal with the issue.

Washington will miss Oshie’s production on the ice, as he’s been hot recently, racking up seven points, including four goals, in the last five games. Oshie is currently fifth on the team with 32 total points, including 18 goals and 14 assists. He also has a plus-19 rating and seven points on the power play.

News of Oshie’s absence was posted on Twitter Thursday, but no more details have been released at this time.

#Caps RW T.J. Oshie won’t play tonight against the Devils. He went home and will miss tonight’s game due to a family matter. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 26, 2017

Oshie played in the first two games this year against the Devils and put up a goal and an assist.

When Oshie missed time earlier this month due to injury he was replaced on the top line by Brett Connolly.

