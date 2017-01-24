Steve Mason Is The Flyers Best Option At Goalie

Steve Mason is the Flyers’ clear best option in goal. They should give him the bulk of the starts the rest of the season, and let him get in a rhythm. After an impressive start on Sunday, he just might.

Steve Mason is the Flyers’ best goalie. Period. That isn’t always the way Flyers fans tend to feel, however. Clearly, goaltending hasn’t been the Flyers’ strength this season, but it isn’t the biggest weakness either.

Sure, the statistics will tell you that it is, but if you actually watched their games, you’d know that it is their defense. The turnovers are atrocious, and there is no excuse for them. They are the main reason that Mason and Neuvirth have struggled, as they are constantly being put in difficult situations.

Mason’s record currently sits at 15-15-6, and he has a 2.92 GAA, which is towards the bottom of the league. He has shown to be a great goalie, and his outing against the Isles proved it. Mason gave up two goals, but stopped 36 shots to help give the Flyers the win.

Michal Neuvirth, who was breathing down Mason’s neck before getting hurt, has been dreadful since returning. He has given up eight goals in his last two starts, and has shown what he has been his entire career. A backup. It would be foolish for the Flyers to give Neuvy any starts besides when Mason has played in back-to-back games.

Steve Mason is the reason that the Flyers made the playoffs last season, and he very well could be the reason why they make it this season. They currently sit in the second wild card spot in the East, but have several teams right behind them. If the Flyers are smart, they will ride Mason the rest of the season and give him the majority of the starts. Otherwise, missing the playoffs becomes a harsh reality for fans of the Orange and the Black.

