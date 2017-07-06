Stars re-sign winger Brett Ritchie for 2 years, $3.5 million

DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.

Ritchie had 16 goals and eight assists in 78 games last season, with a team-best rating of plus-11. The 24-year-old right winger has appeared in 117 games over three seasons with the Stars and played in two games during the 2016 playoffs.

A second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2011, Ritchie also has experience with Canadian junior national teams.

General manager Jim Nill says Ritchie ”has just scratched the surface in regards to his ability.” Ritchie tied for the Dallas lead with 15 even-strength goals.