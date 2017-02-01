Stars, Jets meet in divisional matchup (Feb 02, 2017)

DALLAS — The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars currently sit dead even in the Central Division standings with 52 points, making their game Thursday at American Airlines Center extra important.

Both teams head into the divisional battle fresh off a victory. The Jets won 5-3 at St. Louis and Dallas defeated Toronto 6-3 at home on Tuesday.

However, the Jets (24-25-4) have the better division record at 12-4-1, and they’ve also beaten the Stars two of three times this season, with both wins coming in Winnipeg.

“I think we’ve always known we have had a very special group. Yeah, I think as a group, we know what we’ve got to do and we’ve got the guys to do it,” Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba said after practice on Monday.

Dallas will be Winnipeg’s third stop on a four-game road trip, a trek the Jets are 2-0-0 on thus far.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said forward Mathieu Perreault, out the past three games with a broken thumb, will be a game-time decision for Thursday.

Maurice also said after practice on Wednesday in a Dallas suburb that injured forward Drew Stafford (lower body) won’t be available to face the Stars but could return for the final game of the trip on Saturday at Colorado.

Maurice also said Wednesday that Ondrej Pavelec, who stopped 24 of 27 shots against the Blues on Tuesday, will start in goal against Dallas.

Pavelec has started five of the past six games for Winnipeg, who is 11-14-3 on the road.

The Jets have won back-to-back games for the 10th time this season but have yet to put together a three-game winning streak, something they hope to do Thursday against a Stars team that itself has only won three in a row once this season.

Maurice had a simple goal during practice on Wednesday.

“Usually after flights and especially because we had three days off, it’s not a conditioning skate. It’s all about getting the hands right, moving the puck right,” Maurice said. “Kind of a tough night for both teams last night, the ice was tough, so the puck didn’t get moved real easily, so we just want to make sure we’re sharp for tomorrow.”

Dallas (21-20-10) is 14-7-6 at home and the Stars will be playing game five of a six-game homestand.

However, one number that hasn’t been favorable for Dallas this season is their record against the Central, a mark that currently sits at 8-9-4.

And with back-to-back divisional games against the Jets on Thursday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, veteran center Jason Spezza knows turning that divisional record around is imperative.

“We can’t look past the first one,” Spezza said after practice on Wednesday. “The first one’s the most important.

“They’re a team we’re tied with or right there with. It’s a team we’re fighting with and they’ve kind of had our number a little bit with the two games in Winnipeg, so I think we have to make sure that we’re ready to go. It’s a big game for us.”

Dallas defeated Winnipeg 3-2 at home on Oct. 25, but has lost twice to the Jets at MTS Centre, 4-1 on Oct. 27 and 8-2 on Nov. 8. The teams meet once more during the regular season on Feb. 14 in Winnipeg.

Even before the NHL All-Star break, Dallas had been playing better hockey, including a 4-3 win over Buffalo in its final game before the break.

But the Stars’ 6-3 win, which included five goals in the first period, was a welcome sign for coach Lindy Ruff.

“Well, I think we all know where we’re at (in the standings). I think we all knew going into the break where we were at,” Ruff said. “We knew that at some point we have to go on a run.

“A run means more than a couple games in a row. We got to put four or five in a row where we got to play better hockey and win games on the road.”

Last season, Dallas led the NHL with 267 goals scored. But because of injuries and other issues, the Stars have been among the league leaders in goals allowed this season instead of goals scored.

But as Spezza sees it, Tuesday’s performance against Toronto might be a great sign that Dallas is starting to rediscover some of its same offensive potency it came to be known for last season.

“Well, the first period was great for sure. I think we’ve played better in the last chunk of games and we feel better about what we’re doing,” Spezza said. “Scoring those five goals in a quick burst like that (in the first period) felt a little like the offensive team we expect to be.”