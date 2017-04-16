Roundup: Predators put Blackhawks in 0-2 hole, Maple Leafs top Caps in double overtime

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Western Conference's top seed in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After losing Game 1 Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks dropped their second home game of their series against the Nashville Predators, losing Saturday by a score of 5-0.

Ryan Johansen led the Preds in scoring, finishing the night with three points (1g, 2a). But the spotlight was arguably stolen by Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne; not only did the big Finn record a 30-save shutout, he added two assists to the cause. The helpers give him five postseason points in his career, tied for sixth on the all-time leaderboard.

Nashville leads the series 2-0, and will look to put the Hawks on the ropes at home on Monday.

Here’s a look at the rest of Saturday's playoff action.

Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3 (2OT) | Series tied 1-1

Just like for their top-seeded counterparts out West, Saturday wasn't kind to the Eastern Conference's number one seed, the Washington Capitals. Kasperi Kapanen's goal in double overtime gave the lower-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs the win, evening out the series. Three players registered two points for Toronto, while Frederik Anderson stopped 47 shots.

The series resumes Monday in Toronto.

Senators 4, Bruins 3 (OT) | Series tied 1-1

A 3-1 second-period lead wasn't enough for Boston, as the Bruins fell on the road in overtime Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard drew things even at 3-3 for Ottawa in the final 20 minutes of regulation before Dion Phaneuf's slap shot from near the blueline 1:59 into the extra period won it for Ottawa.

Game 3 is Monday in Boston.

Ducks 3, Flames 2 | ANA leads 2-0

Calgary's issues in Anaheim continued Saturday. After losing 25 straight in Anaheim during the regular season, the Flames now have dropped the first two road games against the Ducks this postseason. Anaheim beat Calgary 3-2 on a third period bank-shot goal by Ryan Getzlaf with 4:46 left in regulation.

The Flames will look to win their first game of the series in Game 3 Monday at home.

Kasperi Kapanen's first career playoff goal a pretty one, showing deft hands and eyes in the back of his head, helping the Leafs tie things up with the Capitals in the second period.

Kapanen wasn't done yet, coming up with an even bigger goal in double OT. The goal itself was sweet, but Brian Boyle's no-look behind-the-back pass was even sweeter.

3. Kasperi Kapanen (TOR) Kapanen's overtime-winner was a thing of beauty, though his first goal of the night was nothing to shake a stick at, either.

2. Dion Phaneuf (OTT) Three points and the game-winning goal in overtime. Not a bad night for the Ottawa defenseman.

1. Pekka Rinne (NSH) A shutout and two assists? A no-brainer for Saturday's first star.

