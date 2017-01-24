St. Louis Blues Trading For A Goaltender The Worst Idea Ever

With a 24/7 news cycle, it is almost impossible to discern the true rumors for utter garbage. The latest batch are hopefully part of the second option.

The St. Louis Blues have been involved in trade rumors since the beginning of the season due to the Kevin Shattenkirk situation. However it is only recently they were thrown into the mix for a goaltender due to their poor defensive record and losing ways.

This is about the worst idea ever. It is completely shortsighted and would not help this team at all.

There is no doubt that a trade might pick you up a couple wins here or there. Maybe the mere shakeup of the team would give them a boost.

Trading for a goaltender without any other changes to this current Blues team would be the Ryan Miller deal all over again. There is a chance it could be even worse.

When the Blues picked up Miller, they were a lock for the playoffs. Picking up one of the league’s best netminders was simply supposed to put St. Louis over the hump.

Additionally, the Blues did not give up much. Jaroslav Halak never developed the mental game to go along with the skills he showed in single-handedly leading the Montreal Canadiens to the conference finals one season.

Chris Stewart is having a OK season this year, but continues to show why the Blues gave up on him by not giving a consistent effort with any team. William Carrier is finally getting a shot, but six points is not setting the world on fire.

So, despite the fat that the trade blew up, it did not hurt the Blues in the long term. Some of the rumored deals would potentially cripple this team, or at least damage them.

One of the most popular names of a potential return would be Ben Bishop. It would be a great story about the hometown kid making his return to be the true starter for his boyhood team. It would also be a terrible move in the short term.

Bishop is having his worst season since arriving in Tampa Bay. His goals against is at 2.78 and his save percentage is the lowest it has ever been since he was with St. Louis.

Do the Blues really want to pick up a goaltender already not playing well to replace others not on their top game? The St. Louis defense won’t play for anyone right now, so why would they magically play for Bishop?

Though I don’t agree with the deal, at least you could argue it might make sense. Shattenkirk would be of interest to the Lightning, though he would not fix their defensive problems. Dropping Shattenkirk and figuring in the extra money the Blues will have at the deadline, they could make it work.

It just doesn’t make sense. It could be the Miller deal all over because Bishop has the opportunity to walk after the year. The only way it could work is if you find a way to trade Allen as well. Bishop won’t want to re-sign if he has the exact same situation as he had in Tampa.

One of the other big rumors that popped up recently is Cory Schneider to St. Louis. That might take the cake for bad ideas.

There is nothing wrong with Schneider. Many consider him the best current American goaltender.

However, like Bishop and Allen, he is not having a great season. Since becoming a true backup or starter, he is also having his worst season of his career.

People will say that New Jersey is not giving him enough support and they are doing a rebuild. That’s true, but you can’t take that argument and say Allen is totally to blame.

Making matters worse is what the Blues would have to give up. With New Jersey in rebuild mode, they want youth.

Are you willing to give up Jaden Schwartz for a position that might not actually change any results? What about Robby Fabbri or Colton Parayko? Those are the names being bandied about.

The Blues are so much better when Schwartz is playing and on his game. Do we give up on that? Do we watch Fabbri and Parayko make good careers elsewhere and join the cavalcade of names that went on to brighter things after St. Loius?

Trades are a bit of the mentality that you have to spend money to make money, but that is spending too much. Parayko could be a top two defender. Schwartz can be a top line winger and is at least top six and the same is true of Fabbri.

The Blues could not defend a minor league team right now, so trading away your proven commodities is just idiotic. There is no evidence to show that picking up a goaltender would make any kind of change.

As stated, there is no guarantee it would not help. A change that drastic might finally shake some foundations.

That’s one hell of a gamble though. The team just has too many other issues beyond goaltending.

Pick up a scorer and you can quantify whether the offense improved or not. Acquire true defender and you can visually see whether the unit is playing better. Pick up a goaltender and you might get the same results with one or two fewer bad goals.

It is not worth the chance. The team has to defend better before having a new goaltender makes any sense because right now the best goaltenders of all time would not help this team.

