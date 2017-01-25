St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Win Pillaged From Pittsburgh

Good morning Blues fans! While it has not been too long, it feels like it has been forever since we’ve been able to celebrate a win. Feels good to not be whining about everything the next day.

The St. Louis Blues did a rare thing on Tuesday night. They showed up and played hockey.

Sure, there are always bodies in the uniforms, feet in the skates and so on. However, the lights are not always on upstairs and the legs don’t always do what the brain asks.

That was not the case yesterday as the Blues took on the Pittsburgh Penguins. St. Louis came out well right from the get go in the Steel City and it paid off at the end of the period.

All three Blues goals came in the latter stages of each period. Even so, the first one was the best for the team, if not the most impressive.

If nobody else has, and I know they have, I have been asking and praying Colton Parayko would start unleashing the beast so to speak. He did just that on his third goal of the season and the team’s first of the night.

With the Blues on the powerplay, Parayko took a MacInnis-like windup and ripped it through the five hole of the Pittsburgh goaltender. Matt Murray had no chance and that’s what Parayko’s shot can do. If he would use it more and find some sticks that won’t break under the strain, the team could benefit greatly.

After that, the Blues got some unexpected help. Ryan Reaves did his best Vladimir Tarasenko imitation. While the two are good friends, nobody would have expected the speed and hands displayed by the big man on his breakaway attempt.

St. Louis finished off the game the way so many teams have done to them. Scottie Upshall got the goal, but it was how it happened that we have seen so many times but usually going into our own net.

Upshall glided into the quiet area of the ice – amazingly it was the deep slot in this instance. With no defenders closing on the normally fourth-liner, he was found by a great pass and just shoveled it over the glove hand of the netminder.

The Blues got some stellar goaltending from Carter Hutton as well. It was not anything that will go down in the annals of history, but Hutton was sharp and earned the shutout, to say the least.

The Blues allowed more shots than we are used to seeing, but it was the quality of scoring chances that was not there for Pittsburgh. St. Louis finally reversed a trend in that aspect and several others.

The Blues did not fold late, even with an early third period powerplay for the Penguins. Their goaltending bailed them out on the few mistakes they made. The scoring was timely and the offense never let up in an attempt to preserve the lead.

Given the up and down nature of this team and this season, we have no reason to expect a repeat performance in Minnesota. That said, I don’t care.

We are at a point in the season where I just want to see wins and enjoy the evening. That’s what happened last night. We could sit down, watch a good game and just enjoy the night.

Here are your St. Louis Blues Morning Links to get your day started off right.

The Blues and their coaching staff were all very pleased with the win and the team effort. They were so much in the spirit of victory that they felt comfortable enough to poke some fun at the suddenly speedy Ryan Reaves. (Post-Dispatch)

Before the game with Pittsburgh, the media was able to speak with Blues goaltender Jake Allen. The Snake was forthcoming and had no problems shouldering all the blame for his play and not aiding the team int their efforts. (STLToday)

Sticking with the goaltending theme, Jordan Binnington had been left out in the cold due to his suspension and subsequent good play from Pheonix Copley and Ville Husso. He reclaimed his starting role for the first time in almost a month and did not miss a beat. (Wolves)

After Brad Hunt was picked up by Nashville, he was kept at the NHL level but not played. So, the AHL was left with no choice but to replace him on the All-Star roster. Another potential future Blue was selected as Vince Dunn gets a nod. (Arch Authority)

The San Jose sharks did not deal away a huge name on Tuesday. Nevertheless, they may have tipped the first domino of many to fall before the trade deadline arrives. (ESPN)

Time waits for no man. That philosophy might be taken to heart by the new franchise going into Las Vegas. While the ink is still drying on their expansion forms, there is talk they may know who their new coach will be before this season even ends. (NHL)

