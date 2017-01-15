St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Shark or Duck For Dinner?

Good morning Blues fans! The team we all know and love finally showed up last night in San Jose. Now they have another chance to build on it. Will they take advantage?

The St. Louis Blues we wanted to see, that we needed to see, showed up at the SAP Center in San Jose last night. They proceeded to take the Sharks to task and won 4-0.

Looking forward, the question is whether that team stays in the SAP Center or moves onto the Honda Center in Anaheim. The Ducks present another difficult challenge, but the Blues have a habit of getting in their own way no matter the opponent.

Yesterday, we pondered why the Blues can’t just keep the effort up game in and out so that fans could accept the result. None of us want to lose, but we’d be ok with it if the guys were giving their all every 60 minutes presented to them.

That has not been the case, which makes it difficult to predict game scores and efforts. As we have said multiple times this season, if we get the Blues we just saw last night, they can easily take on the Ducks and win. If we get the Blues we saw immediately after the Winter Classic, it’ll be a long night.

Call me insane, but I think we actually will get the same team we saw last night. The Blues may finally have reached that limit where they know they need to play for each other and put in a full 60 minutes every night.

They are going to need to if they want to win. The Ducks sit atop the NHL Pacific Division and just beat the Arizona Coyotes last night, 3-0.

Given their spots in the standings, the Blues victory might be considered more impressive. The Sharks are a good team in solid playoff position while the Coyotes are near the bottom of the league.

On the flip side, you have to ask how much each team put in. The Ducks seemed to breeze by Arizona. The Blues might have put more into their win over San Jose.

Every game is different, every night brings different challenges. If we can just see the same Blues effort they brought last night, then we might actually see a streak begin on the positive side.

Here are your St. Louis Blues Morning Links to get your day started off right.

If you want to relive last night’s game, complete with the thoughts of some of the players, then Jeremy Rutherford has your hookup. (Post-Dispatch)

Here is the St. Louis Blues-Anaheim Ducks preview. It does not paint a very nice picture as it has been several years since the Blues won at the Honda Center. (STLToday)

The St. Louis Blues are being proven quite correct for showing some faith in Tage Thompson when they drafted him. He is doing well with UConn and even helped the United States win the World Junior Championships. Thompson was aided in his skills by not being tall his entire life. (STLToday)

In case you missed it, we began our look at players the Blues should be interested in if they want mid-season help. The first name up, Matt Duchene. (Bleedin’ Blue)

As fans, we have all wondered what the reason for the morning skate usually was. The Columbus Blue Jackets are raising a debate if they are even necessary since the team eliminated them. (ESPN)

Have a great day Blues fans!

